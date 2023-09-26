Today only, save up to $160 on the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) by getting one from Best Buy





Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB (2022): Now $130 OFF at Best Buy Best Buy is offering the 64GB model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for just $219.99, letting you save $130. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) offers a good amount of firepower and even sports its own stylus. $130 off (37%) $219 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB (2022): Now $160 OFF at Best Buy Best Buy is offering the 128GB model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for just $269.99, letting you save $160. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) delivers decent performance and even sports its own stylus. $160 off (37%) $269 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy



The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a solid mid-range tablet. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 720G chipset complemented by 4GB of RAM. With these specs, the tablet should be able to deal with most daily stuff like browsing the web and socials without issues, but there might be some stutters when running more heavy tasks and games. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot, which means you will be able to expand the storage space in case it won't be enough to house all photos of your car.



Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) sports a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 1200 x 2000 resolution and two loudspeakers, making it perfect for binge-watching Netflix. Oh, and it packs a huge 7,040mAh battery, providing up to 13 hours of continuous streaming on a single charge.



However, the biggest feature of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is undoubtedly the fact that it comes with its own S Pen out of the box. You can use the included stylus to take notes faster and even as a painting brush. Also, you are scoring extra savings this way since you won't need to buy an S Pen separately.



If you are in the market for a new, awesome, budget-friendly tablet, today is your lucky day, and that's not even an exaggeration. Today's Best Buy deal of the day is on the incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). Furthermore, both the 64GB and the 128GB variants of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are currently on sale, which means you will score some savings regardless of the model you go for.The 64GB version is currently $130 off its price, which means it can now be yours for just $219.99, while the 128GB model is discounted by $160, meaning it's currently available for only $269.99. However, we must note that you should pull the trigger on this deal as soon as possible since these discounts have a ticking clock attached to them and will be available only today. Tomorrow, the tablet will return to its usual price, and you won't be able to score these sweet savings. So, it's indeed crucial to act quickly and grab a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) today!