Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The awesome budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is now even more affordable at Best Buy

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The awesome budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is now even more affordable at Best Buy
Are you scouring the web for an awesome tablet available at a budget-friendly price? Well, if you are, we have great news: your hunt is officially over; you've just found your new tablet!

At the moment, Best Buy has a really sweet deal on the 64GB version of the nice, budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), selling the tablet at an awesome $100 discount. This means you can get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 64GB for just $249.99. If you think that 64GB won't be enough to house all of your photos, you can go for the 128GB model instead. It's also enjoying the same $100 discount and can now be yours for $329.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB (2022): Now $100 OFF at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the 64GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for just $249.99, letting you save $100 on this nice tablet. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) offers a decent amount of firepower and even comes with its own stylus.
$100 off (29%)
$249 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB (2022): Now $100 OFF at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for just $329.99, letting you save $100 on this nice tablet. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) offers a decent amount of firepower and even comes with its own stylus.
$100 off (23%)
$329 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy


Equipped with the solid mid-range Snapdragon 720G chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) should be able to deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues. The tablet also comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, meaning you could have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 64GB model.

So, as you can see, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is not exactly a workhorse tablet. However, with its 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 1200 x 2000 resolution and two loudspeakers, the tablet is just perfect for entertainment on a budget. In addition to that, it features a massive 7,040mAh battery, allowing you to watch videos for up to 13 hours before needing to recharge.

Of course, the best feature of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is that it comes with its own S Pen, saving you extra cash from purchasing one. You can use the stylus to take notes and even draw directly on your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is indeed a pretty awesome budget-friendly tablet, and the fact that it can now be yours for even less makes it an even better bargain. So tap the deal button and go and get your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a discount now!

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless