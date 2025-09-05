Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes even hotter alternative to Tab S11 series thanks to Samsung's latest deal

The tablet packs a punch and is a great pick if you want a versatile device that will remain relevant for years. Don’t miss out!

The latest Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are now official, with Samsung and various retailers offering them at bonkers discounts. Sadly, we didn’t see a Plus variant this year. Instead, we got an 11-inch tablet in the form of the regular model and a 14.6-inch slate in the form of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

So, what do you do if you want a powerful tablet with a display smaller than 14.6 inches but larger than 11 inches? Well, the answer is simple: you get a Galaxy Tab S10+ with this deal right here. Samsung is currently offering a sweet $100 discount on this bad boy, and the deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB storage options, so you can pick the one that best fits your needs.

Galaxy Tab S10+: Save up to $600 with trade-in!

$399 99
$999 99
$600 off (60%)
Act fast and save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S10+ at Samsung. Just select the option that you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have one, trade it in with Samsung to score up to $600 in savings. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


That said, you’ll need to select the option indicating you don’t have a device to trade in order to see the discount. However, if you do have an old tablet you no longer need, feel free to trade it in with Samsung. Depending on the make and model, you could save up to $600 on your new purchase.

Don’t even dare think that the Galaxy Tab S10+ isn’t worth grabbing at this price just because it’s an older tablet! Sure, it’s not among the latest slates, but it’s still one of the best tablets you can get if you want a versatile device that will serve you well for years.

Rocking the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it packs an insane amount of firepower, making it perfect as a workhorse device. Of course, it’s also a solid pick for winding down with top-tier games like Genshin Impact. And when it’s time to relax with the latest video from your favorite YouTuber, the gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio lets you savor every second of it.

Now add the fact that the tablet should keep getting software updates for up to seven years, and it’s easy to see why it’s absolutely worth every penny. So, don’t miss out—save now!

