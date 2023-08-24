The Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best entertainment tablets, is now available at a lower price at Best Buy
Great news for those in the market for a new entertainment device! Best Buy has one of the best budget-friendly entertaining tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab A8, on sale at a sweet discount.
At the moment, the Galaxy Tab A8 powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, is available for only $229.99. This is $50 off the model's usual price at the retailer.
Samsung has clearly made the Galaxy Tab A8 to be your go-to device for binge-watching your favorite TV series and movies while mellowing out on your couch. The tablet packs a 10.5-inch LCD screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. All this ensures a great watching experience on a budget.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a dedicated slot for a microSD card. So, if you think that 64GB won't be enough, just put a memory card in your new budget-friendly tablet, and you will have plenty of storage space to house your photos.
As for the charging speed, the Galaxy Tab A8 supports only 15W wired charging, which needs a really long time to fill the tank. That said, at least you will receive a charger inside the box, which is pretty awesome.
The Galaxy Tab A8 may not be a performance beast, but it's a decent tablet that can now be yours for less if you act fast and get one from Best Buy through this deal. So off you go!
The tablet also comes with a huge 7040 mAh battery, which gives the device awesome battery life. With regular usage, the tablet should last you around 2 days on a single charge. Of course, if you use it mainly for streaming videos, you will drain the battery a lot faster.
