Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best entertainment tablets, is now available at a lower price at Best Buy

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best entertainment tablets, is now available at a lower price at Best
Great news for those in the market for a new entertainment device! Best Buy has one of the best budget-friendly entertaining tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab A8, on sale at a sweet discount.

At the moment, the Galaxy Tab A8 powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, is available for only $229.99. This is $50 off the model's usual price at the retailer.

Samsung - Galaxy Tab A8 64GB: Now $50 OFF at Best Buy!

Grab the Galaxy Tab A8 from Best Buy for $50 OFF its price. The tablet is made for entertainment, and it's an even better bargain with Best Buy's current discount.
$50 off (18%)
$229 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy


Samsung has clearly made the Galaxy Tab A8 to be your go-to device for binge-watching your favorite TV series and movies while mellowing out on your couch. The tablet packs a 10.5-inch LCD screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. All this ensures a great watching experience on a budget.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a dedicated slot for a microSD card. So, if you think that 64GB won't be enough, just put a memory card in your new budget-friendly tablet, and you will have plenty of storage space to house your photos.

The tablet also comes with a huge 7040 mAh battery, which gives the device awesome battery life. With regular usage, the tablet should last you around 2 days on a single charge. Of course, if you use it mainly for streaming videos, you will drain the battery a lot faster.

As for the charging speed, the Galaxy Tab A8 supports only 15W wired charging, which needs a really long time to fill the tank. That said, at least you will receive a charger inside the box, which is pretty awesome.

The Galaxy Tab A8 may not be a performance beast, but it's a decent tablet that can now be yours for less if you act fast and get one from Best Buy through this deal. So off you go!

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless