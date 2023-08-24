The Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best entertainment tablets, is now available at a lower price at Best Buy

Samsung - Galaxy Tab A8 64GB: Now $50 OFF at Best Buy! Grab the Galaxy Tab A8 from Best Buy for $50 OFF its price. The tablet is made for entertainment, and it's an even better bargain with Best Buy's current discount. $50 off (18%) $229 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy

Samsung has clearly made the Galaxy Tab A8 to be your go-to device for binge-watching your favorite TV series and movies while mellowing out on your couch. The tablet packs a 10.5-inch LCD screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. All this ensures a great watching experience on a budget.Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a dedicated slot for a microSD card. So, if you think that 64GB won't be enough, just put a memory card in your new budget-friendly tablet, and you will have plenty of storage space to house your photos.The tablet also comes with a huge 7040 mAh battery, which gives the device awesome battery life. With regular usage, the tablet should last you around 2 days on a single charge. Of course, if you use it mainly for streaming videos, you will drain the battery a lot faster.As for the charging speed, the Galaxy Tab A8 supports only 15W wired charging, which needs a really long time to fill the tank. That said, at least you will receive a charger inside the box, which is pretty awesome.The Galaxy Tab A8 may not be a performance beast, but it's a decent tablet that can now be yours for less if you act fast and get one from Best Buy through this deal. So off you go!