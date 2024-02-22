Walmart shaves a sweet $81 off the Galaxy Tab A8 price tag, turning it into a best-seller

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Walmart shaves a sweet $80 off the Galaxy Tab A8 price tag, turning it into a best-seller
Looking for a Samsung tablet on the cheap? In that case, you might want to check out one fantastic offer at Walmart that now lets you save $81 on the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8. The slate might not be exactly a spring chicken, for it was released in 2022, but it remains an affordable option for Android users, especially at that price point.

To our knowledge, the slate has been available at slightly lower prices on several occasions in 2023. Then again, Walmart’s current offer is nowhere to be found at merchants like Amazon and Best Buy, even at the official store. At Amazon, for instance, you can only save $50 on the 32GB model, which definitely doesn’t sound as attractive as claiming $81 in savings.

Save $81 on the Galaxy Tab A8 at Walmart

$81 off (35%)
$149
$229 99
Buy at Walmart


As one of the best budget tablets, this puppy packs a punch for its price. It has a compact design featuring a 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, perfect for adults and children alike. It might not have blazing-fast refresh rates or an AMOLED panel, but still gives you great visuals for its price.

The affordable Android tablet also offers a microSD card that lets you expand the basic 32GB of built-in storage, a headphone jack, and an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera. In terms of battery life, this compact device packs a battery with a 7,040mAh capacity with 15W fast-charging support.

Undoubtedly not as impressive as Samsung tablets from the Galaxy Tab S series, the Tab A8 is ideal for casual entertainment and some light games. It comes with Android 11 out of the box, but the good news is that it’ll be good to go until 2026, when Samsung will stop introducing new security patches.

If you like what this budget-friendly Galaxy tablet puts to the table, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on Walmart’s deal. As mentioned earlier, you won’t find the device at a lower price on Best Buy, Amazon, or Samsung.com, so it’s definitely a no-miss for Android users on a budget.

