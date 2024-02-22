Walmart shaves a sweet $81 off the Galaxy Tab A8 price tag, turning it into a best-seller

Save $81 on the Galaxy Tab A8 at Walmart

Walmart's best-selling Galaxy Tab A8 is available at a fantastic discount! Right now, you can get the 32GB model in Gray at $81 off its price tag, which is definitely appreciated. The Tab A8 is no spring chicken, having been released in 2022, but the slate will be supported until 2026, meaning there's plenty of sense in going for it if you want a Galaxy tablet at a bargain price.