Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison





First, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has one advantage – it has four cameras on its back, while the OnePlus only has three. The extra one on the Galaxy is a 5X zoom snapper, so the Galaxy can potentially capture more detail far away.





Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13 Camera Specs





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung

It's easy to focus on the numbers here, but remember that image quality is not directly related to the number of megapixels you have. For example, don't just assume that the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy captures more detail than the 50MP one on the OnePlus. In fact, both phones default to shooting 12MP photos.

One area where the extra pixels help, however, is with the zoom camera. Both phones use a 50MP telephoto camera, which means they can use sensor crop and also give you very decent quality not just at the native zoom level, but when zooming further.





Enough tech talk, though. What really matters is how these two perform in real-world conditions, so let's take a look at the photo samples, shall we?





Main Camera

< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >



< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >





< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >





Portrait





< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >





< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >





3X Zoom





< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >





Ultra-wide





< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >





< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >





Selfie





< S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 >