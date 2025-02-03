Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is here and it brings a new ultra-wide camera and a new way of processing photos. Otherwise, though, the camera specs have not changed much.

Is this good enough against the improving OnePlus 13?

First, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has one advantage – it has four cameras on its back, while the OnePlus only has three. The extra one on the Galaxy is a 5X zoom snapper, so the Galaxy can potentially capture more detail far away.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13 Camera Specs


Galaxy S25 UltraOnePlus 13
Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm		Main Camera
50MP, f/1.6
23mm
Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9		Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/2.0
3X Telephoto Camera
10MP, f/2.4		3X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/2.6
5X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/3.4		-
Front Camera
12MP
26mm		Front Camera
32MP
21mm

It's easy to focus on the numbers here, but remember that image quality is not directly related to the number of megapixels you have. For example, don't just assume that the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy captures more detail than the 50MP one on the OnePlus. In fact, both phones default to shooting 12MP photos.

One area where the extra pixels help, however, is with the zoom camera. Both phones use a 50MP telephoto camera, which means they can use sensor crop and also give you very decent quality not just at the native zoom level, but when zooming further.

Enough tech talk, though. What really matters is how these two perform in real-world conditions, so let's take a look at the photo samples, shall we?

Main Camera






Portrait




3X Zoom



Ultra-wide




Selfie



So, what are your thoughts? Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra the better camera in your opinion, or do you prefer the photos from the OnePlus 13?

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

