Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is here and it brings a new ultra-wide camera and a new way of processing photos. Otherwise, though, the camera specs have not changed much.
Is this good enough against the improving OnePlus 13?
First, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has one advantage – it has four cameras on its back, while the OnePlus only has three. The extra one on the Galaxy is a 5X zoom snapper, so the Galaxy can potentially capture more detail far away.
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13 Camera Specs
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|OnePlus 13
|Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
|Main Camera
50MP, f/1.6
23mm
|Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
|Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/2.0
|3X Telephoto Camera
10MP, f/2.4
|3X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/2.6
|5X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/3.4
|-
|Front Camera
12MP
26mm
|Front Camera
32MP
21mm
It's easy to focus on the numbers here, but remember that image quality is not directly related to the number of megapixels you have. For example, don't just assume that the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy captures more detail than the 50MP one on the OnePlus. In fact, both phones default to shooting 12MP photos.
One area where the extra pixels help, however, is with the zoom camera. Both phones use a 50MP telephoto camera, which means they can use sensor crop and also give you very decent quality not just at the native zoom level, but when zooming further.
Enough tech talk, though. What really matters is how these two perform in real-world conditions, so let's take a look at the photo samples, shall we?
Main Camera
Portrait
3X Zoom
Ultra-wide
Selfie
So, what are your thoughts? Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra the better camera in your opinion, or do you prefer the photos from the OnePlus 13?
