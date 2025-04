Get this apparent Galaxy S25 Ultra camera defect fixed before warranty expires

Galaxy S25 Ultra users share photo and video evidence of clicking noise and shaky preview.





Hordes of Galaxy S25 Ultra users have reported a problem with the camera that results in a dry clattering sound and jittery preview.



Apparently, the new 0.6x ultra-wide 50MP camera that has replaced the S24 Ultra's 12MP sensor is



Apparently, the new 0.6x ultra-wide 50MP camera that has replaced the S24 Ultra's 12MP sensor is defective. The issue is triggered when using the 0.6x setting, making the preview unstable and erratic and causing the camera to make a clicking sound. Resetting the phone doesn't fix the problem and most affected users say they never dropped their Galaxy S25 Ultra, indicating that this is a flaw with the ultra-wide camera





—PrasadSamraj, Samsung user, February 2025



—therealTDAWG, Samsung user, March 2025

—Aayushp29, Samsung user, February 2025

The



The buzzing noise is pretty audible and even if you choose to ignore it, you will have to wait for the camera to stop acting up for a usable photo. While Samsung has yet to officially acknowledge the problem, it has mostly been cooperative with users who reached out, replacing either their phone or the camera module.



—Organic-Date6845, Reddit user, April 2025



—GetKishore, Samsung user, April 2025

Users suspect that there is a problem with the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's ultra-wide camera's Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and focus motor.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 and its camera system is one of its main selling points. It's unacceptable for such a pricey flagship to exhibit this behavior.



The device was released in February but



Regardless, if a significant number of users are affected, Samsung would do best to officially announce a repair program. Otherwise, once the warranty expires, users may be expected to pay out of their pockets for any repair expenses.



Users suspect that there is a problem with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultra-wide camera's Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and focus motor.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 and its camera system is one of its main selling points. It's unacceptable for such a pricey flagship to exhibit this behavior.

The device was released in February but complaints about this issue started mounting in March. It's not clear why the problem is only manifesting now and makes you wonder if something has come undone.

Regardless, if a significant number of users are affected, Samsung would do best to officially announce a repair program. Otherwise, once the warranty expires, users may be expected to pay out of their pockets for any repair expenses.

And while we wait for Samsung to do that, users of Galaxy S25 Ultra should make sure their unit doesn't have the same flaw, and get it fixed while they can.