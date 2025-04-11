Get this apparent Galaxy S25 Ultra camera defect fixed before warranty expires
Galaxy S25 Ultra users share photo and video evidence of clicking noise and shaky preview.
Hordes of Galaxy S25 Ultra users have reported a problem with the camera that results in a dry clattering sound and jittery preview.
Apparently, the new 0.6x ultra-wide 50MP camera that has replaced the S24 Ultra's 12MP sensor is defective. The issue is triggered when using the 0.6x setting, making the preview unstable and erratic and causing the camera to make a clicking sound.
Resetting the phone doesn't fix the problem and most affected users say they never dropped their Galaxy S25 Ultra, indicating that this is a flaw with the ultra-wide camera.
When using camera, while using ultra wide lens, its vibrating and making noise
I think its the focus motor
Anybody facing noise with vibration while using ultra wide camera in S25 ultra?
—PrasadSamraj, Samsung user, February 2025
So I've been having this problem with my camera straight out of the box when I received my s25 ultra, everh time i open the camera app the camera jitters in and out and make a loud noice even when zooming in and out i can sometimes get q clear picture but its very annoying to have to wait minutes for my camera to fix itself every time, has anyone else experienced this? Mine always does it? It doesn't let me upload videos so all I have is a picture
—therealTDAWG, Samsung user, March 2025
I think it's either OIS freaking out or the camera rapidly switching between the 0.6x and 1x lense. Happens mostly when I'm zoomed in and focused and then switch to 0.6x. I haven't tested this very thoroughly but so far I've only noticed this on some low light situations.
—JulianGaming007, Samsung user, April 2025
On February 6th, I purchased an S25 Ultra. Since then, the camera has produced unusual knocking sounds accompanied by vibrations and significant shaking, as documented in the attached video. Despite a service center visit and software update, the problem remains, suggesting a possible manufacturing defect. This is unacceptable for a device of this cost. I request an immediate resolution; I have visited the service center for two days already.
—Aayushp29, Samsung user, February 2025
The buzzing noise is pretty audible and even if you choose to ignore it, you will have to wait for the camera to stop acting up for a usable photo.
While Samsung has yet to officially acknowledge the problem, it has mostly been cooperative with users who reached out, replacing either their phone or the camera module.
Get it fixed. It's an hardware issue. I had this issue with my unit, got it replaced for free under warranty, and got an extended warranty upto 2 years.
—Organic-Date6845, Reddit user, April 2025
Not even 2 months in, I got this issue on a flagship product. The service centre took a look and said they would only be replacing the camera hardware. There's no replacement phone.
—GetKishore, Samsung user, April 2025
Users suspect that there is a problem with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultra-wide camera's Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and focus motor.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 and its camera system is one of its main selling points. It's unacceptable for such a pricey flagship to exhibit this behavior.
The device was released in February but complaints about this issue started mounting in March. It's not clear why the problem is only manifesting now and makes you wonder if something has come undone.
Regardless, if a significant number of users are affected, Samsung would do best to officially announce a repair program. Otherwise, once the warranty expires, users may be expected to pay out of their pockets for any repair expenses.
And while we wait for Samsung to do that, users of Galaxy S25 Ultra should make sure their unit doesn't have the same flaw, and get it fixed while they can.
Galaxy S25 users have also complained of a banding issue in the past but that has since been fixed. | Image Credit - Reddit userWest_Restaurant_212
Previously, users had reported a banding issue, but that was fixed via a software update.
