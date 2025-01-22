Galaxy S25 pre-order deals are live — Act fast and save up to $1,200 with these unmissable offers!

A close-up of a hand holding a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Today is a big day for Galaxy fans worldwide, as Samsung has just unveiled the new Galaxy S25 lineup. Equipped with an overclocked version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Galaxy S25 series is set to deliver an insane amount of firepower, securing its place among the best phones of 2025.

But the biggest reason to snag one of the latest Galaxy S phones right now is that the tech giant is celebrating the launch with massive pre-order deals and bonuses.

Pre-order your new Galaxy S25 today and save big!


Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Pre-order and save up to $1,250+!

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift.
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Pre-order and save up to $800+!

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
Pre-order your Galaxy S25+ now, and you can save up to $800+ at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. With eligible trade-ins, you can save up to $700, and there's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy S25 128GB: Pre-order and save up to $550+!

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift!
Pre-order at Samsung


By being a decisive early bird and pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 model, you can grab exclusive discounts. For example, the mighty Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, you get an extra $120 discount with free storage upgrades. As if that's not enough, you can get up to $350 Samsung Credits, including the $50 Reservation Gift! That brings your total savings to up to 4

What about the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25? The former arrives for up to $800+ off its original price! Pre-ordering immediately gives you a $100 Samsung Credit, including your $50 Reservation Gift. What's more, trade-ins help you save up to $700. 

The Galaxy S25 is also here already! You can pre-order the model immediately for up to $550+ off its $799.99 asking price. With eligible trade-ins, you can save up to $500 on your pre-ordered device, and there's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.

Which Galaxy S25 phone should I pre-order?


Well, if you want the absolute best phone Samsung has to offer right now, you should definitely go for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not only does it boast a built-in S Pen for faster note-taking, but it also comes with an incredible 200 MP main camera that captures stunning photos.

What's more, it packs a 50MP ultrawide snapper, which is a pretty awesome upgrade compared to the 12MP unit on the previous model. And with a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass display, Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone is tough as nails.

That said, if you're after a more compact smartphone, the Galaxy S25 is the one to get. It comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM as the S25 Ultra, but it's smaller. Its dimensions are 2.78 x 5.78 x 0.28 inches (70.5 x 146.9 x 7.2mm) and it weighs 5.71 oz (162g), compared to the Ultra's 3.06 x 6.41 x 0.32 inches (77.6 x 162.8 x 8.2mm) and weight of 7.69 oz (218g).

As for the Galaxy S25+, it's the perfect choice if you're after an uber-premium phone with a larger display but don't need the S25 Ultra's built-in stylus or advanced camera features. It comes with the same chipset and RAM as its siblings, but its slimmer 2.98 x 6.24 x 0.29 inches (75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3mm) dimensions make it the ideal middle ground — offering a larger screen than the regular mode without the Ultra's bulk.

All in all, we believe you'll be pleased with your choice, whichever Galaxy S25 phone you decide to pre-order. Just act fast and make your purchase before the pre-order period ends!
