Powerful 256GB Galaxy S25+ sees hot discount on Amazon

The phone is $101 off its regular price and is a real treat for anyone looking for a powerful handset with a larger display who doesn't want to overspend on the Ultra model.

A hand holding a Galaxy S25+.
The Galaxy S25+ is the perfect choice if you want a phone with a larger display but don't want to overspend on the top-of-the-line Ultra model. And right now, this high-end smartphone offers even more bang for your buck, as it's available at a discount on Amazon.

Its 256GB version is selling for $101 off, bringing the price down to just under $900. Not too shabby, considering the phone's usual cost of about $1,000. And while the seller isn't Amazon itself, you'll still have 30 days to return the device if needed, so there's nothing to worry about—except for missing out on this sweet offer.

Galaxy S25+ 256GB, Icyblue: Save $101 on Amazon!

$101 off (10%)
Get the Icyblue-colored Galaxy S25+ with 256GB of storage for $101 off its price on Amazon. The phone is an absolute bargain, offering fast performance, a gorgeous display, and great battery life. Don't hesitate—save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


If you're on the fence about whether you should pull the trigger, you should know that the Galaxy S25+ is one of the best phones on the market and, as such, is worth every penny. For instance, it's an absolute beast. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle anything from day-to-day multitasking to demanding games like Genshin Impact without breaking a sweat.

On top of that, it sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning visuals regardless of whether you watch a YouTube video or stream a movie on Netflix. It also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even more responsive.

Then there's the camera setup, which doesn't disappoint, either. The 50MP main sensor delivers stunning photos with vibrant colors and impressive detail. It also supports 8K video recording, so whether you're taking photos or capturing clips, you're covered.

What about battery life? Well, it’s just as impressive. The 4,900mAh power cell on deck packs enough juice to easily last an entire day. As we found in our dedicated review, the battery delivers over 19 hours of web browsing, nearly nine hours of video playback, or around 13 and a half hours of gaming before needing a recharge.

Overall, the 256GB Galaxy S25+ brings a lot to the table, making it a great long-term investment. So, don't wait—get one for less while the offer lasts!
