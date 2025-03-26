Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 owners now have more options for emergency satellite services





A boost in connectivity





Leaders from the two companies that own the networks—Charter Communications for Spectrum Mobile and Comcast for Xfinity Mobile—were celebrating this success in public statements.





Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President for Product at Charter Communications, shared:









Emily Waldorf, Senior Vice President for Consumer Products at Comcast, also commented:













However, it is important to note that while this is a great development for Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 owners, Spectrum and Xfinity Mobile have not provided details on the cost of this service or how to activate it. So, it’s a bit early to get excited.



Why is satellite emergency connectivity important?

The use of satellite-based texting services is probably one of the most underrated yet significant developments in the current mobile-tech scene. It might not be a feature that users utilize on a daily basis, but it is one that can be very useful in emergency situations.



The U.S. is a great example of a country where people can find themselves in a position of needing such a feature. Many people are attracted by the large and untamed national parks of the country where many get lost every year.



The technology is now being adopted by companies such as Spectrum, Xfinity and Verizon which has also launched its own satellite-based texting service and it may well become a standard feature on more devices and in more regions. This could also go as far as video calls in the future where the user can show where they are to the rescuers.