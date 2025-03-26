Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 owners now have more options for emergency satellite services
The adoption of satellite-based messaging services in the United States is increasing and two examples of this are the mobile networks of Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile. Both companies have announced that they now offer emergency services via satellite, with the Galaxy S25 series and the Pixel 9 series being the first to support it.
A boost in connectivity
Leaders from the two companies that own the networks—Charter Communications for Spectrum Mobile and Comcast for Xfinity Mobile—were celebrating this success in public statements.
Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President for Product at Charter Communications, shared:
The availability of satellite backup service provides Spectrum Mobile customers with a sense of security, knowing they can stay connected even in the most remote locations. We are delivering cutting-edge technology that continues to empower our customers with the confidence that their communication needs are always met, no matter where they are.
Emily Waldorf, Senior Vice President for Consumer Products at Comcast, also commented:
Today, our wireless customers already benefit from the nation’s largest and fastest converged network in and out of the home with over tens of millions of hotspots delivering up to gig speeds. And now, we’re excited to further enhance our connectivity experiences with these satellite-based services to help our Xfinity Mobile customers stay connected in situations where they need it most.
The S25 Ultra in its Titanium Silver Blue color option. | Image by PhoneAren
The reason why Spectrum and Xfinity Mobile customers are now able to send satellite-based texts is because the two companies partnered with Skylo and its non-terrestrial network (NTN). This service is useful in places where you cannot access Wi-Fi or cellular networks such as when using Apple’s Emergency SOS feature.
The use of satellite-based texting services is probably one of the most underrated yet significant developments in the current mobile-tech scene. It might not be a feature that users utilize on a daily basis, but it is one that can be very useful in emergency situations.
The U.S. is a great example of a country where people can find themselves in a position of needing such a feature. Many people are attracted by the large and untamed national parks of the country where many get lost every year.
This kind of satellite connectivity gives users a sense of comfort knowing that they can contact for help even when they are in the middle of nowhere. In addition, satellite connectivity can be useful in cases of natural calamities such as fires, hurricanes or earthquakes where the cellular towers may be brought down or choked by the number of users.
The technology is now being adopted by companies such as Spectrum, Xfinity and Verizon which has also launched its own satellite-based texting service and it may well become a standard feature on more devices and in more regions. This could also go as far as video calls in the future where the user can show where they are to the rescuers.
However, it is important to note that while this is a great development for Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 owners, Spectrum and Xfinity Mobile have not provided details on the cost of this service or how to activate it. So, it’s a bit early to get excited.
Why is satellite emergency connectivity important?
