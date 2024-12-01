Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be released with key spec upgrade
The Galaxy S24 series in order: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24. | Image credit-PhoneArena.
We recently told you that the Galaxy S25 series was certified by the FCC in the U.S. revealing that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be getting a significant upgrade. Both phones will be equipped with Wi-Fi 7 compared to the Wi-Fi 6E standard that was employed on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. The Galaxy S24 Ultra already came with Wi-Fi 7 as will the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year.
The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ couldn't use Wi-Fi 7 because it is not supported by the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) powering the phones in most markets. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP which does support Wi-Fi 7. Even though the U.S., Chinese, and Canadian variants of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC instead of the Exynos 2400, those phones also use Wi-Fi 6E.
For the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ to support Wi-Fi 7, the Exynos 2500 AP will have to offer such support or those two phones will use a different chip in all markets. Possibilities include MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The latter will be powering the Galaxy S 25 and Galaxy S25+ in the U.S., China, and Canada.
Besides the Galaxy S24 Ultra, there are two other Galaxy devices currently using the latest Wi-Fi standard (Wi-Fi 7), the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. For reasons not revealed by Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 both featured Wi-Fi 6E even though both phones contained the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP.
In case you were wondering, the difference between the two Wi-Fi standards comes down to speed. Wi-Fi 6E has a maximum data rate of 2.4Gbps compared to the 5.8Gbps delivered by Wi-Fi 7. The latter also has lower latency and a 320 MHz channel bandwidth compared to 120 MHz for Wi-Fi 6E.
We should point out that the FCC certification also revealed that the base Galaxy S25 model will be the only one of the three 2025 Samsung flagship handsets not to include support for Ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. UWB is used to find lost items with precise tracking using the Galaxy Smart Tag+ accessory. Compared to Bluetooth, UWB has a longer range, shorter latency, and a higher data transmission rate.
We expect to see the Galaxy S25 series introduced during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the new year next month. The Galaxy S25 line could also be released late next month. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra were released this past January 31st.
