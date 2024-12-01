Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be released with key spec upgrade

The Galaxy S24 series in order: Galaxy S24 Ultra , Galaxy S24 +, and the Galaxy S24 . | Image credit-PhoneArena.











Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + couldn't use Wi-Fi 7 because it is not supported by the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) powering the phones in most markets. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC instead of the Exynos 2400, those phones also use Wi-Fi 6E. Theand+ couldn't use Wi-Fi 7 because it is not supported by the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) powering the phones in most markets. The top-of-the-lineuses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP which does support Wi-Fi 7. Even though the U.S., Chinese, and Canadian variants of theand+ employ theSoC instead of the Exynos 2400, those phones also use Wi-Fi 6E.





For the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 + to support Wi-Fi 7, the Exynos 2500 AP will have to offer such support or those two phones will use a different chip in all markets. Possibilities include MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The latter will be powering the Galaxy S 25 and Galaxy S25 + in the U.S., China, and Canada.











In case you were wondering, the difference between the two Wi-Fi standards comes down to speed. Wi-Fi 6E has a maximum data rate of 2.4Gbps compared to the 5.8Gbps delivered by Wi-Fi 7. The latter also has lower latency and a 320 MHz channel bandwidth compared to 120 MHz for Wi-Fi 6E.



We should point out that the FCC certification also revealed that the base Galaxy S25 model will be the only one of the three 2025 Samsung flagship handsets not to include support for Ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. UWB is used to find lost items with precise tracking using the Galaxy Smart Tag+ accessory. Compared to Bluetooth, UWB has a longer range, shorter latency, and a higher data transmission rate.



