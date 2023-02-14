Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at up to $1180 off with extra credit! With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for as little as $200 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! $1180 off (86%) Trade-in Gift $199 99 $1379 99 Pre-order at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets an Amazon discount Besides Samsung's free storage upgrade to the 512GB tier at a $170 value, Amazon is offering $100 more in the form of a gift card, for a cool 20% off in the preorder period. $280 off (19%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon

Round two with ChatGPT





Hey, old pal!



Can you please identify yourself in a few words?



Great! Now let's play a game! You're going to roleplay as a very intelligent, tech-savvy CEO of a big company that makes smartphones. You're very experienced, and you know what people like! You're especially fond of delivering features tech enthusiasts would love, even if they may not have mainstream appeal.



The AI (sort of) chooses Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Which modern smartphone is most similar to the kind of smartphone you would make, as a tech-savvy CEO of a smartphone company?



Note: ChatGPT doesn't know that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 exist, as it was last trained on data from the internet back in 2021. Regardless, as the S23 Ultra's vision, design and target audience have not changed since the S21 Ultra, we can reasonably expect that it would've said "S23 Ultra" if it knew about it.



If you could make that smartphone even better, what would you change or add, in terms of features or design?



Improved battery life: I would incorporate new battery technology that provides a longer battery life and faster charging times.

Flexible display: I would consider adding a flexible display that allows the smartphone to be bent and folded, providing a larger screen in a smaller form factor.

Advanced haptic technology: I would incorporate advanced haptic technology that provides a more realistic and immersive touch experience.

Enhanced artificial intelligence: I would aim to integrate more advanced AI features, such as an AI-powered personal assistant that can anticipate users' needs and provide recommendations.

Advanced camera system: I would improve the camera system by incorporating larger image sensors, more advanced lens technology, and AI-powered features that make it easier for users to capture great photos and videos.

Unique design elements: I would aim to incorporate unique design elements that make the smartphone stand out, such as a distinctive color or texture, or a unique material that provides a premium feel.

Appealing to a wider audience while also taking tech enthusiasts in consideration does sound like a smart move! Which one of those 6 things you listed would you consider to be most important?



Surely as an AI yourself, you're not being biased about this? Also, you'll be happy to know that machine learning is already used in modern smartphones, especially for the camera processing.



The world's most advanced public AI comments on how Samsung's Bixby personal assistant should be

Note: As ChatGPT tends to give long answers, often accompanied with a list, we've shortened the contents of some of its lists from here onwards, in order to keep the discussion more concise.



If you were to make the Galaxy S23 Ultra, how would you incorporate AI technology to make it better and more useful to the average user, who may not understand where, how, and why AI is being used?



AI-powered personal assistant: I would incorporate an AI-powered personal assistant that is always available to help users stay organized, manage their schedule, and get more done. The assistant could be activated through voice commands, and could provide recommendations and reminders based on the user's habits and preferences.

Intelligent camera system.

AI-powered performance optimization.

AI-powered security.

AI-powered battery management.

Let's talk about that first one. The Galaxy S23 Ultra already has a personal assistant, called Bixby. It can already do the things you listed. Is there any way you think it can be improved?



Increased accuracy and responsiveness: I would aim to make Bixby even more accurate and responsive, so that users can rely on it to provide quick and accurate information and recommendations. This could be achieved through further advancements in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms.

Improved integration with third-party apps: I would aim to make Bixby even more integrated with third-party apps, so that users can access a wider range of information and services through the personal assistant. This could be achieved through partnerships with popular app developers and APIs.

Personalized recommendations: I would aim to make Bixby even more personalized, so that it provides recommendations and reminders based on the user's habits and preferences. This could be achieved through machine learning algorithms that analyze the user's data and usage patterns.

Enhanced voice recognition: I would aim to enhance the voice recognition capabilities of Bixby, so that users can access the personal assistant hands-free, even in noisy environments. This could be achieved through advancements in voice recognition algorithms and improved noise cancellation technology.

Expanded functionality: I would aim to expand the functionality of Bixby, so that it can perform more tasks and provide more information. For example, I would consider adding new features such as an AI-powered virtual shopping assistant that can help users find and compare products.

Is the Galaxy S23 Ultra stylus a good idea to have, or is it too niche? Well, even this advanced AI would do exactly what Samsung did!

Stepping away from AI for a moment, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a stylus. Would you consider this a necessary feature?



Improved productivity: A stylus can provide users with a more precise and natural way to interact with their device, which can be especially useful for tasks such as note-taking, drawing, and digital handwriting.

Increased creativity: A stylus can provide users with a new level of creativity and flexibility, allowing them to create digital artwork, annotate documents, and more.

Enhanced accessibility: A stylus can provide an alternative method of interaction for users with disabilities, such as those who may have difficulty using their fingers or navigating a touchscreen.

However, I understand that not all users require or prefer a stylus, and that some users may view it as an unnecessary feature. Ultimately, the decision to include a stylus on the Galaxy S23 Ultra would depend on a careful consideration of the market and customer demand, as well as the cost and design implications of incorporating this feature.

Including a stylus on a smartphone appears to be considered a fairly niche feature. As a tech-savvy CEO of a smartphone company, would you include a stylus in your perfect smartphone?



Customer demand: I would look at the preferences and needs of the target market to determine whether there is a demand for a stylus. For example, if the target market includes artists, graphic designers, or business professionals who would benefit from a stylus, then including one could be a smart move.

Cost: I would consider the cost implications of including a stylus, both in terms of the hardware and software required to support it, as well as any patents or licensing fees that may be associated with using a stylus.

Design: I would consider the design implications of including a stylus, both in terms of the form factor of the smartphone itself and the user experience of interacting with the stylus.

Competitor analysis: I would examine what other smartphone makers are doing in terms of stylus integration and whether there is a trend in the market towards or away from stylus integration.

Make the decision – include a stylus or not?



The AI chose to consider tech enthusiasts and give them the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a stylus, while also releasing models for people who don't need one (S23 Plus and S23)! Great "minds" think alike?

As a tech-savvy CEO of a smartphone company, what advice, or message, would you like to give your tech-savvy consumers, and fans of your products?







We are committed to constantly improving our products and incorporating the latest advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, to make your lives easier, more productive, and more connected. Our goal is to deliver products that not only meet your needs, but exceed your expectations and offer a truly exceptional user experience.



"Thank you for your support and for choosing our products. As tech enthusiasts ourselves, we understand the importance of staying on the cutting edge of technology and delivering the latest and greatest features to our customers. So, keep your eyes peeled for what's next from us, and continue to share your thoughts and feedback with us. Together, let's shape the future of technology and push the boundaries of what's possible."