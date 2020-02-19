T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 19, 2020, 7:53 AM
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
So, we have a new trio of Samsung phones to look forward to — the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 all roll out in early March. Exciting!

Samsung really talked up all three devices when it presented them at the Unpacked event earlier this month. Here's the gist of it — all three rock very similar, cutting-edge hardware. The Ultra goes above and beyond with a crazy telescopic 10x optical-zooming camera, which can go up to 100x zoom when the digital algorithms kick in.

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ also get pretty impressive camera modules with absolutely "no compromise". That's what Samsung said on stage — it does not believe in compromising when it comes to camera quality. The next sentence said that the S20 Ultra offers "the best of the best" for serious photographers, but the S20 doesn't compromise, apparently.


If you look through the specs sheets of all three phones, you will see that the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are listed as having telephoto cameras. Now, traditionally, smartphone telephoto cameras are instantly associated with optical zoom. Since it's in the telephoto lens' nature to magnify things a bit more.

But, oddly, Samsung's specs sheet says that the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+'s telephoto cameras have 3x "hybrid optic zoom". OK, that sounds funky.

Funky enough that the inquiring minds over at NotebookCheck.net decided to dig deeper. Apparently, it didn't take much digging. As per Samsung's own specs sheet for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, the "telephoto camera" actually sports a lens that is very much wide-angle — almost as wide as the one on the main camera. Essentially, the "telephoto" lens only provides a 1.06 zoom compared to the regular camera. This means that the 3x "hybrid optic zoom" is actually almost entirely a digital crop.


So, that's something you can achieve with a Galaxy S10e's main camera — just pinch in and zoom to 3x. Well, the Galaxy S20's sharpness will probably be much better — we are pretty sure that's why there are 64 MP sensors behind the so-called telephoto cameras of the S20 and S20+. So that they can provide more information for the crop.

It turns out that only the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a proper optical zoom and what can be called a telephoto lens, with a nice, narrow angle.

Is this proof that the Galaxy S20's cameras will suck?


Absolutely not. In fact, we are pretty sure that they will provide amazing picture quality, like Samsung flagships usually do. Even that 3x hybrid optic zoom will probably look sharp enough. But it's still a bit baffling that older-generation Samsung phones — from the Note 8 through the Galaxy S9 and S10, to the Note 10 — all managed to fit proper telephoto lenses with real optical magnification in there. What happened with the S20 phones?

Also, putting "telephoto" in your specs when your phone clearly simulates this with a digital zoom is gray area marketing to say the least.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

tokuzumi
Reply

2. tokuzumi

Posts: 2027; Member since: Aug 27, 2009

Mostly a non-story. None of these phones really have true optical zoom. They are just higher megapixel, and the cropping allows the photos to be at "normal" resolution so you can say you have optical zoom.

posted on 1 min ago

maherk
Reply

1. maherk

Posts: 7099; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

Correct me if I'm wrong, but shouldn't this be a good thing? I mean, since telephoto lenses usually struggle with low light conditions to the point where most manufacturers automatically switches them off when light isn't sufficient.

posted on 2 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Apple iPhone history: the evolution of the smartphone that started it all
Apple iPhone history: the evolution of the smartphone that started it all

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless