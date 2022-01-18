Notification Center

Samsung Software updates 5G

Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea
Samsung is still on a roll and going strong with its Android 12 and One UI 4.0 software updates. Three weeks ago, the one to get a brand new facelift was none other than the first 5G phone to ever hit the market—the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Now the update is coming to units in the US and Korea too. (via SamMobile)

For the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy S10 5G, you will find the new One UI 4.0 update on the Verizon network. Its firmware version is codenamed G977UVRU8GULD and comes in alongside the January 2022 security patch.

While users in South Korea do get the Android 12-based software update too, they are getting the slightly older December 2021 security patch. The codename for the South Korean firmware version is G977NKSU6GULB.

Given that the Galaxy S10 5G came out back in 2019, it is no surprise that this will be its last major software update. Despite that, it is still a slightly mind-boggling thought that the first-ever 5G phone is not only eligible to receive the Android 12 update but actually already has it!

The S10 5G was originally released with Android 9 Pie, which seems ancient by now. It leveled up to Android 10 in 2020, then Android 11 at the beginning of 2021, and has now caught up with the latest in the Android world. Samsung has, without a doubt, come a long way from being the company famous for its worst new software adoption schedule.

If you own one of these bad boys and live in the US or South Korea, then you are in for a treat. All you need to do is go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. You’ll get to enjoy all the goodies that come with One UI 4.0 and the inspirations and influence it got from Android 12.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G specs
$1150 Samsung $630 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
