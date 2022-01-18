Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea

Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea0
While users in South Korea do get the Android 12-based software update too, they are getting the slightly older December 2021 security patch. The codename for the South Korean firmware version is G977NKSU6GULB.
The S10 5G was originally released with Android 9 Pie, which seems ancient by now. It leveled up to Android 10 in 2020, then Android 11 at the beginning of 2021, and has now caught up with the latest in the Android world. Samsung has, without a doubt, come a long way from being the company famous for its worst new software adoption schedule.
If you own one of these bad boys and live in the US or South Korea, then you are in for a treat. All you need to do is go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. You’ll get to enjoy all the goodies that come with One UI 4.0 and the inspirations and influence it got from Android 12.