January security update rolls out to Samsung Galaxy Note 20





The countries listed to receive the patch today and in the coming days are as follows:





Austria, Bulgaria, Caucasus countries, Croatia, The Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Switzerland, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.





If you happen to live in any one of these countries, you can check whether the new update has arrived to your own device by going to Settings > Software update, then tapping on Download and install.





So, what does this month's security update bring to the table for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?





SamMobile As it turns out, nothing new this time around, either. There's rarely anything to these monthly updates to catch the eye of a regular user, and as usual, all that the January version brings is the patching of a few dozen more security and privacy vulnerabilities (as reported by).





There are two different firmware versions to the January patch for the Galaxy Note 20 series. The firmware version for the fancier 5G models is N98xBXXS3EULH, while the 4G (or LTE) models will receive the N98xFXXS3EULH version.





Samsung has earned itself a reputation for releasing its monthly security patches ultra early for many of its newer flagships, sometimes even during the last days of the previous month—as was the case for this month's updates, which technically began on December 31.





As per usual, it's the international variants that are first to receive these security patches—so if you live in the United States, you should be seeing your own firmware version rolling out to you soon as well.