you have planned it already, haven't you?

Simplifying local transport in Paris

So, this summer, Galaxy owners can enjoy a hassle-free public transport experience in the Île-de-France region (the iconic Palace of Versailles is in it) with global IDFM support. Users can access the IDF Mobilités app through a shortcut under the Transit menu in Samsung Wallet, eliminating the need for physical tickets or cards. They can simply tap their devices to board or transfer on buses, metros, and RER lines.Beyond Paris, Samsung Galaxy users can take advantage of payment card-based transit in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Aix-en-Provence. The RoissyBus and OrlyBus shuttles offer quick connections between the city center and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, allowing users to tap their devices to pay and go, enhancing transport speed and accessibility.For international travelers, Samsung Wallet now supports Air France and partner flights, allowing Samsung Galaxy users to add boarding passes to their wallets. Upon arrival in France, travelers will receive a push notification to explore these features, ensuring they are aware of the full range of conveniences offered by Samsung Wallet during their visit.Samsung Wallet also extends the "Add to Wallet" function to tickets for iconic landmarks and attractions, making them accessible from a Samsung Galaxy device. Visitors can effortlessly explore French sites such as the Palace of Versailles and over 200 cinemas.