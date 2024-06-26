Your Galaxy will smooth your Paris summer trip thanks to an enhanced Samsung Wallet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Samsung announces significant upgrades to its Samsung Wallet, enhancing the experience for both French residents and tourists. So, your Paris summer trip – you have planned it already, haven't you? – is about to get facilitated in several ways.
Starting this summer, Samsung Wallet will integrate with IDFM (Île-de-France Mobilités) – that's the governmental authority overseeing the Paris-area public transport network and the broader Île-de-France region.
Additionally, the new "Add to Wallet" function will streamline access to popular Paris attractions for visitors. In partnership with Air France, Samsung Wallet will also provide an efficient flight ticket management system for Samsung Galaxy users.
Here's what Woncheol Chai, Head of Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, says about the integration:
So, this summer, Galaxy owners can enjoy a hassle-free public transport experience in the Île-de-France region (the iconic Palace of Versailles is in it) with global IDFM support. Users can access the IDF Mobilités app through a shortcut under the Transit menu in Samsung Wallet, eliminating the need for physical tickets or cards. They can simply tap their devices to board or transfer on buses, metros, and RER lines.
Beyond Paris, Samsung Galaxy users can take advantage of payment card-based transit in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Aix-en-Provence. The RoissyBus and OrlyBus shuttles offer quick connections between the city center and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, allowing users to tap their devices to pay and go, enhancing transport speed and accessibility.
Samsung Wallet also extends the "Add to Wallet" function to tickets for iconic landmarks and attractions, making them accessible from a Samsung Galaxy device. Visitors can effortlessly explore French sites such as the Palace of Versailles and over 200 cinemas.
Starting this summer, Samsung Wallet will integrate with IDFM (Île-de-France Mobilités) – that's the governmental authority overseeing the Paris-area public transport network and the broader Île-de-France region.
Compatible Samsung Galaxy devices will enable seamless public transportation access across the Île-de-France region via the Navigo Travel Card. Here's the moment to point out that your handset needs to be compatible with Samsung Wallet version 5.6.53 or higher.
Additionally, the new "Add to Wallet" function will streamline access to popular Paris attractions for visitors. In partnership with Air France, Samsung Wallet will also provide an efficient flight ticket management system for Samsung Galaxy users.
Here's what Woncheol Chai, Head of Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, says about the integration:
Samsung is proud to drive ease of access through technological innovation for Île-de-France Mobilités and Air France. By integrating all-new travel management features into Samsung Wallet, we are bringing new levels of convenience to French locals as well as visitors, just in time for a busy summer travel season.
Simplifying local transport in Paris
So, this summer, Galaxy owners can enjoy a hassle-free public transport experience in the Île-de-France region (the iconic Palace of Versailles is in it) with global IDFM support. Users can access the IDF Mobilités app through a shortcut under the Transit menu in Samsung Wallet, eliminating the need for physical tickets or cards. They can simply tap their devices to board or transfer on buses, metros, and RER lines.
Recommended Stories
For international travelers, Samsung Wallet now supports Air France and partner flights, allowing Samsung Galaxy users to add boarding passes to their wallets. Upon arrival in France, travelers will receive a push notification to explore these features, ensuring they are aware of the full range of conveniences offered by Samsung Wallet during their visit.
Samsung Wallet also extends the "Add to Wallet" function to tickets for iconic landmarks and attractions, making them accessible from a Samsung Galaxy device. Visitors can effortlessly explore French sites such as the Palace of Versailles and over 200 cinemas.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: