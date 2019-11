The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be released Canada

The Galaxy Fold has has a long, winding road to release, to say the least. After debuting in April 2019 with much fanfare, it was quickly recalled after the first units developed serious display problems . After six months of preparation, a release of a fixed version took place in September. Amidst the chaos, Samsung cancelled the Fold’s debut in some of the planned markets, including Canada.But now, Samsung is apparently ready to launch the foldable in Canada. As Cision reports, the company has announced a limited release starting December 6. In select Samsung Experience stores across the country, the Galaxy Fold will be available for purchase for $2600 CAD (about $1980 USD, matching the price in other markets). We don't know how many units will be for sale, but Samsung says the quantity of available devices will be very limited.Unlike the American launch, the Galaxy Fold will apparently be exclusive to Samsung stores, without availability from other retailers or carriers, as the case was in the States. However, the Canadian foldables will still be eligible for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold Premier Service , which includes a one-time free display replacement.If that’s not enough to entice you to drop two grand on a smartphone, check out our roundup of Samsung mobile deals here