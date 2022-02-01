There's a massive sale on the Galaxy Buds right now

Samsung is currently holding a mouth-watering sale on some of its best-selling wireless earbuds, and if you want a piece of the pie, it's best to dig in while it's still warm—that is, while they're still in stock. The range of sales max out at $70 off of Samsung 's top-of-the-line earbuds, which is no small sum; and these kinds of deals are usually only around for a very short time.





Galaxy Buds Live Sale









For starters, the Galaxy Buds Live —Samsung's iconic bean-shaped earbuds—are enjoying a full $70 shaved off their retail price. These buds are some of the more quirky ones out there, and they're definitely not for everybody. Because of the way they position in the outer ear, they won't fit snugly on every ear type. Some people swear by their perfect fit, others not so much.





If the Galaxy Buds Live are a good fit for you, their main appeal is the near-20 hours of playback on a single charge with the case, their loud, clear sound, and of course, their neat, futuristic look. It should be noted that the ANC is only an attempt at one; it can't compare with the Buds Pro or Buds 2 because of the way the earbuds sit snugly in the outer ear, rather than tightly inside the ear canal.





Galaxy Buds Pro Sale









The Galaxy Buds Pro stand out from the Buds 2 mainly for their IPX7 rating. In other words, they are the only ones that will work for a jog in the rain, or may survive the occasional drop in a puddle. All other Galaxy earbuds are a no-go when it comes to moisture. In other aspects, the Buds Pro are pretty close to the Buds 2. (You can always check out our Galaxy Buds Pro vs. Galaxy Buds Live comparison, too.)





Galaxy Buds 2 Sale









The Galaxy Buds 2 are usually $50 cheaper than the Buds Pro, and the main compromise to justify this price difference is the lack of Dolby Atmos and waterproof rating. That being said, they still top out the Buds Pro's battery life by two hours, and feature excellent active noise cancellation.





It's not Black Friday, but with these kind of sales cropping up, it sure feels like it! If you're after getting yourself a shiny new pair of earbuds, or have a friend's birthday coming up, now would probably be the best time—these kinds of prices from Samsung only come around a few times a year.



