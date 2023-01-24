Galaxy Buds Live limited-time deal brings the model to a ridiculously low price

$89.99

Even though the model is now two years old, the features it offers are just irresistible, especially at this price point. These earbuds come with ANC (active noise canceling), IPX2 water protection, decent battery life, and last but not least, great sound!



You can check out our full 8.5 out of 10 ), but the TL;DR version goes like this: "The Galaxy Buds Live do sound impressive as compared to the competition, with rich and clear sound, a strong bass presence, and solid active noise cancelling. The unique design the earbuds are sporting also makes them extremely comfortable to use for long music listening or podcasting sessions, and their battery is long-lasting."



These earbuds sport a unique design as well, so if you want to stand out in the crowd, the Galaxy Buds Live can deliver on that front as well. The best part is that you don't have to cough up hundreds of dollars for all those features; the $89.99 price tag is just amazing for a pair of Galaxy Buds.



It seems that now's the best time to get yourself a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, as the pair is heavily discounted at Best Buy. These $150 earbuds can now be yours for just, which is actually lower than what we saw during last Black Friday.