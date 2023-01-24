Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Galaxy Buds Live limited-time deal brings the model to a ridiculously low price

Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds Live limited-time deal brings the model to a ridiculously low price
It seems that now's the best time to get yourself a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, as the pair is heavily discounted at Best Buy. These $150 earbuds can now be yours for just $89.99, which is actually lower than what we saw during last Black Friday.

Samsung - Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Bronze

$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy


Even though the model is now two years old, the features it offers are just irresistible, especially at this price point. These earbuds come with ANC (active noise canceling), IPX2 water protection, decent battery life, and last but not least, great sound!

You can check out our full Galaxy Buds Live review (8.5 out of 10), but the TL;DR version goes like this: "The Galaxy Buds Live do sound impressive as compared to the competition, with rich and clear sound, a strong bass presence, and solid active noise cancelling. The unique design the earbuds are sporting also makes them extremely comfortable to use for long music listening or podcasting sessions, and their battery is long-lasting."

These earbuds sport a unique design as well, so if you want to stand out in the crowd, the Galaxy Buds Live can deliver on that front as well. The best part is that you don't have to cough up hundreds of dollars for all those features; the $89.99 price tag is just amazing for a pair of Galaxy Buds.

If you're not convinced or just want to browse all the options, you can take a look at our best budget wireless earbuds pick.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless