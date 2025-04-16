Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

At 52% off, the good-sounding Galaxy Buds FE are selling for peanuts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing a pair of Galaxy Buds FE.
You just scored the mid-range king, the Galaxy S24 FE, at an unmissable $150 discount on Amazon and now need a pair of good-sounding earbuds to go with it? Well, look no further! Grab the affordable Galaxy Buds FE while they are still on sale for 52% off at Woot!

Thanks to this hefty discount, you can treat yourself to a pair for only $47.99, down from their usual price of around $100. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on these earbuds, making this deal one you can't afford to miss. Just hurry, as this is a limited-time offer and may expire soon!

Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): Save 52% at Woot!

$47 99
$99 99
$52 off (52%)
Snag a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds FE for an unbeatable 52% off at Woot! Perfect for Samsung users on a budget, these wireless earbuds deliver incredible value with good sound, effective ANC, and solid battery life. Act fast and save now!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): 30% off on Amazon!

$30 off (30%)
Alternatively, you can score the Galaxy Buds FE on Amazon, where these fellas are discounted by $30 and selling for south of $70.
Buy at Amazon


But it's not only the budget price that makes these fellas a great deal; they also offer superb sound for the price and boast effective ANC. So, not only do they let you enjoy your favorite tunes in great quality, but they also block out a good chunk of the outside world, delivering an impressive listening experience without breaking the bank. And if that's not enough, you can use the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app to tailor their audio to your taste.

Battery life is another standout feature. You get up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC on or up to 8.5 hours with it off. Add the charging case, and you're looking at up to 21 hours of total listening time, which is pretty great for budget-friendly earbuds.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE are a steal at 52% off! So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a great price today!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless