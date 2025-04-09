Save a whopping 54% on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if you don’t mind one little thing

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

We're excited to report that the retailer is offering an even heftier 54% price drop on the international version of Samsung's best earbuds yet. This lets you grab a pair for just $114.99, down from their usual cost of about $250. Be sure to act fast, though, as this offer will be available for a limited time, and you never know when it will expire.As for the earphones being the international model, you may be missing out on the standard one-year manufacturer warranty, but Woot is tossing in its 90-day limited guarantee. Furthermore, you can opt for Amazon's optional Asurion Protection Plan for added peace of mind.There is no denying that theare an absolute steal at only $114.99. Boasting high-quality, 360-degree audio with strong bass, these puppies deliver an incredible listening experience out of the box. You can even tailor their audio to fit your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.In addition, they have superb ANC and offer up to 6 hours of playback on one charge with it enabled. Add the case, and you'll be looking at a total of up to 26 hours of listening time with ANC on. However, if you don't use the active noise cancellation, you should enjoy up to 7 hours of listening time from the earbuds alone and up to 30 hours with their case.Overall, theare a must-have with Woot's current deal and a top pick for Samsung users who want premium earbuds with incredible sound, capable ANC, and solid battery life. So, don't miss out—save big now!