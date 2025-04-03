Save $400 on the prestige-worthy 1TB Galaxy Book 5 Pro at Samsung

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

As we recently reported, the premium Galaxy Tab S10+ is available at a massive discount, becoming the top choice for Samsung users looking for a new high-end tablet. However, if you want a sleek, high-performance laptop that can handle everything from work to entertainment, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is the one you should get.

Samsung is currently selling the 14-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage at a whopping $400 off. This lets you score one for just $1,149.99, a fantastic deal for a powerhouse like this. The only thing you need to do to take advantage of this promo is to select the option that you don't have a device to trade. That being said, if you do have one, you can save up to $500 instead of $400.

14-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro 16GB/1TB: Save $400!

$1149 99
$1549 99
$400 off (26%)
You can currently score the 14-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $400 off at Samsung. No trade-in is required. You just need to select the option that you don't have a device to trade. However, you can save up to $500 with a trade-in, compared to $400 without one. The laptop boasts a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a gorgeous 14-inch AMOLED touch display, offering fast performance and great visuals. It's a true bargain, so don't hesitate and save now!
Buy at Samsung


Now that we've covered all aspects of the promo, let's dive into what makes the Galaxy Book 5 Pro special.

For starters, it packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, which, coupled with the 16GB of RAM, offers fast and reliable performance. The laptop is good for multitasking as well as doing office work like writing documents, creating Excel sheets, doing research on the web, and so on. However, this isn't the laptop for you if you use demanding software and need intensive processing power for stuff like video editing, graphic design, or gaming.

On a positive note, this is the laptop you should get if you like watching movies, TV series, and YouTube videos. Its 14-inch AMOLED display boasts a 2880 x 1800 resolution, delivering stunning visuals with rich colors, deep blacks, and crisp details. For an even more incredible viewing experience, the laptop packs a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support that delivers immersive audio.

On top of that, the screen is touch-sensitive, letting you open apps directly by tapping on it. This isn't a 2-in-1 laptop, though, so if you want one, you should get the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, which can be yours for $200 off without a trade-in or up to $500 off with one.

All in all, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is a no-brainer if you want a lightweight, just 2.71 lbs, premium laptop with fast performance and a gorgeous display. Furthermore, it's an even better deal at $400 off with no trade-ins. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate—get a brand-new Galaxy Book 5 Pro with this deal now!
