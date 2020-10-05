The Galaxy A71's successor may notch a Samsung phone camera first, here are all the specs





The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , on the other hand, has "only" three rear cameras, while the quad camera tradition Samsung continued with phones like the Galaxy S20+ (which again has a ToF sensor) and the Galaxy A71 , whose 5MP "depth" and "macro" cameras round up a rather pointless trend towards increasing the sensor count for marketing purposes. That pointlessness, however, is about to change, perhaps as soon as December.





Galaxy A72 may be released as Samsung's first penta-camera phone





According to Korean media reports, the successor to what proved to be a very popular Galaxy A71 will be called A72 , and it will carry a Samsung first in the form of a penta-camera set on the back.





Here's a list of the Samsung Galaxy A72 cameras to expect:





A 64MP main sensor

A 12MP ultrawide lens camera

An 8MP camera with 3x zoom lens

A 5MP macro camera

A 5MP dedicated 'bokeh' sensor





What will the difference be between the current 5MP "depth" and the eventual 5MP "bokeh" sensors, remains to be heard but the report is claiming that the Galaxy A72 will use the bokeh one specifically for portraits, to separate the fine details of a subject front and center (i.e. the hair) from the blurred background better.





We are all for going all in, Samsung, and those of you who stopped short of buying the Galaxy A71 because it didn't have optical zoom, will now be given the chance to grab its successor that will have the kitchen sink of camera options.





Samsung usually announces the first phones in its A-series for the respective year in December of the previous one, so we may know the exact Galaxy A72 specs and other details by year's end.











