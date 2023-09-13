Save on the Galaxy A54, Samsung's latest mid-ranger; grab one from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB, Unlocked): Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Grab the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A54 from Amazon and save $100. The phone takes beautiful photos and has great day and a half battery life. $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy A54 has enough firepower to run daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without even breaking a sweat. However, we also noticed some stuttering during our time with the phone. Of course, Samsung may have fixed this issue since we tested the phone when it came out, but still, keep that in mind.One of the key advantages of the Galaxy A54 is that it takes beautiful photos. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter. Both snappers can record videos in up to 4K at 30fps, which is pretty impressive for a budget-friendly smartphone.In addition to its awesome cameras, the Galaxy A54 also comes equipped with a huge 5,000mAh battery that can easily get you through a day and a half without topping up with regular usage.So, as you can see, Samsung's latest mid-ranger is one pretty impressive phone. And this exact phone can now be yours for $100 less. So go and grab one with a discount while you can.