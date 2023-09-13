Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Save on the Galaxy A54, Samsung's latest mid-ranger; grab one from Amazon

Samsung makes a plethora of mobile devices. It offers budget smartphones for those who don't want to spend much on a new phone. It also offers high-end mobile powerhouses like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, made for power users. And for those who want good performance but don't want to spend a lot, Samsung is offering mid-range smartphones. And now, Samsung's latest and greatest mid-ranger, the Galaxy A54, can be yours with a sweet discount from Amazon.

At this very moment, the retailer is selling the 128GB version of the Galaxy A54 for 22% OFF its price. This sweet discount will translate into nice savings of $100 if you act fast and capitalize on this deal right now.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB, Unlocked): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A54 from Amazon and save $100. The phone takes beautiful photos and has great day and a half battery life.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy A54 has enough firepower to run daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without even breaking a sweat. However, we also noticed some stuttering during our time with the phone. Of course, Samsung may have fixed this issue since we tested the phone when it came out, but still, keep that in mind.

One of the key advantages of the Galaxy A54 is that it takes beautiful photos. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter. Both snappers can record videos in up to 4K at 30fps, which is pretty impressive for a budget-friendly smartphone.

In addition to its awesome cameras, the Galaxy A54 also comes equipped with a huge 5,000mAh battery that can easily get you through a day and a half without topping up with regular usage.

So, as you can see, Samsung's latest mid-ranger is one pretty impressive phone. And this exact phone can now be yours for $100 less. So go and grab one with a discount while you can.

