Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Snag the Galaxy A54 5G, one of the best mid-rangers, at a bargain price from Walmart

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snag the Galaxy A54 5G, one of the best mid-rangers, at a bargain price from Walmart
When it comes to finding a solid mid-ranger, Samsung offers plenty of incredible choices from its Galaxy A series. The latest of the collection, the Galaxy A54 5G, offers Android lovers a fantastic Galaxy experience on a budget. If you want to upgrade to this device, we’ve got fantastic news for you – the international version is now available with a smashing discount at Walmart.

We haven’t seen the Samsung mid-ranger sporting such a light price tag of just $319.99 in quite a while. That’s to say, you’re sure to score a bargain if you decide to pull the trigger on this deal. Then again, as we noted previously, this is the international version of the device. If you’re willing to live with that, we suggest you pull the trigger on this exciting offer. The Galaxy A54 provides just too much value for money to be missed at that price.

Galaxy A54 5G, international version: Get now at Walmart and save $60

The international version of the Galaxy A54 5G is currently available at a lower price on Walmart. The smartphone arrives in Awesome Violet with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable (that's right) internal storage. Get it now and save.
$60 off (16%)
$319 99
$379 99
Buy at Walmart


With its 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone offers a mesmerizing visual experience. Those who are used to premium devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra may find something to complain about. However, the average user should be satisfied with what the phone delivers in terms of display quality and performance.

The handset won’t disappoint you on the camera front, either. It showcases a 50MP primary camera, which is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro camera. As for the selfie snapper, it’s a 32MP punch-hole unit that takes incredibly detailed selfies ready for Instagram and other social media.

As we’ve noted in our review, this bad boy’s performance may occasionally feel a bit stuttery. That said, we believe it’s nothing too challenging for most people to put up with. After all, the phone even made it on our list of the best mid-range phones.

The phone you can now get at a discounted price at Walmart arrives with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s more than enough space for your favorite movies, photos, and videos. And if you need more storage, for some reason, you can expand it via a microSD card.

In addition, this stunning mid-ranger features a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. We’ve measured it to last over 16 hours of web browsing. So, you can rest assured that the Galaxy A54 5G can get you through a busy day without a problem.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless