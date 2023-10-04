Snag the Galaxy A54 5G, one of the best mid-rangers, at a bargain price from Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When it comes to finding a solid mid-ranger, Samsung offers plenty of incredible choices from its Galaxy A series. The latest of the collection, the Galaxy A54 5G, offers Android lovers a fantastic Galaxy experience on a budget. If you want to upgrade to this device, we’ve got fantastic news for you – the international version is now available with a smashing discount at Walmart.
The handset won’t disappoint you on the camera front, either. It showcases a 50MP primary camera, which is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro camera. As for the selfie snapper, it’s a 32MP punch-hole unit that takes incredibly detailed selfies ready for Instagram and other social media.
As we’ve noted in our review, this bad boy’s performance may occasionally feel a bit stuttery. That said, we believe it’s nothing too challenging for most people to put up with. After all, the phone even made it on our list of the best mid-range phones.
The phone you can now get at a discounted price at Walmart arrives with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s more than enough space for your favorite movies, photos, and videos. And if you need more storage, for some reason, you can expand it via a microSD card.
We haven’t seen the Samsung mid-ranger sporting such a light price tag of just $319.99 in quite a while. That’s to say, you’re sure to score a bargain if you decide to pull the trigger on this deal. Then again, as we noted previously, this is the international version of the device. If you’re willing to live with that, we suggest you pull the trigger on this exciting offer. The Galaxy A54 provides just too much value for money to be missed at that price.
With its 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone offers a mesmerizing visual experience. Those who are used to premium devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra may find something to complain about. However, the average user should be satisfied with what the phone delivers in terms of display quality and performance.
The handset won’t disappoint you on the camera front, either. It showcases a 50MP primary camera, which is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro camera. As for the selfie snapper, it’s a 32MP punch-hole unit that takes incredibly detailed selfies ready for Instagram and other social media.
As we’ve noted in our review, this bad boy’s performance may occasionally feel a bit stuttery. That said, we believe it’s nothing too challenging for most people to put up with. After all, the phone even made it on our list of the best mid-range phones.
The phone you can now get at a discounted price at Walmart arrives with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s more than enough space for your favorite movies, photos, and videos. And if you need more storage, for some reason, you can expand it via a microSD card.
In addition, this stunning mid-ranger features a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. We’ve measured it to last over 16 hours of web browsing. So, you can rest assured that the Galaxy A54 5G can get you through a busy day without a problem.
Things that are NOT allowed: