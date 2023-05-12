Get a free Pixel 6a from Metro by T-Mobile or pay just $50, here is how
It’s probably better to pick up a new Pixel 7 series smartphone, but if for some reason you’re more interested in getting one of Google’s previous generation handsets, Metro by T-Mobile has the best deal you can get if you don’t mind bringing your number to the carrier.
For a limited time, the Pixel 6a is available for free if you’re a new customer willing to bring your existing number to Metro by T-Mobile. If you need a new number to go with your newly acquired Pixel 6a, you’ll have to pay $50, which is still a good deal.
First off, you must find a participating Metro store since this deal is not available online. Then, you can purchase a new Google Pixel 6a and pay all the applicable sales tax on the pre-credit price at time of purchase. You will receive an instant rebate of $350, which will be applied to the purchase price. Simply add a new line of service to a qualifying plan and bring your existing number from another carrier to get the phone for free (you must join on a $40 or higher rate plan).
Unfortunately, this promotion is not aimed at existing Metro by T-Mobile customers, so there’s no discount for the Pixel 6a if you’re already with the carrier. In any case, here is how you can get the Pixel 6a for free or for only $50 (assuming you’re not a Metro by T-Mobile customer yet):
Those who need a new number can purchase the Google Pixel 6a to receive an instant rebate of $300, which will be applied to the purchase price. Lastly, add a new line of service with a new number to a qualifying plan and you should be good. Just like the other promo, you are required to join on a $40 or higher rate plan.
