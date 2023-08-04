Grab a free Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) when you switch to Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile has an unbeatable deal for those who don’t mind switching their service to the carrier’s network. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is available for free until August 24, although you’ll have to go a Boost Mobile retail store to get the deal.
Alternatively, anyone can purchase the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) from the carrier’s website for 50% off. It’s a fairly good deal considering this is a new device that supports 5G and has a stylus, so $150 is really a steal.
Other key highlights of Motorola’s mid-ranger include a large 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main camera, which is paired with another 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
Although the phone ships with Android 13 right out of the box, Motorola is expected to provide Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) users with an Android 14 upgrade as soon as the new OS is made available.
Keep in mind that while Motorola released the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in two colors, Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne, only the former is available at Boost Mobile. That shouldn’t be an issue though since black is one of the classic flavors.
Alternatively, anyone can purchase the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) from the carrier’s website for 50% off. It’s a fairly good deal considering this is a new device that supports 5G and has a stylus, so $150 is really a steal.
Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, coupled with 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is geared up to provide a more than decent performance in almost every scenario. Obviously, the phone makes a good combo when combined with Boost’s 5G network, but you’ll also need a specific plan to go with it.
Other key highlights of Motorola’s mid-ranger include a large 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main camera, which is paired with another 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery features 20W wired charging support, which isn’t much but should do considering the phone’s price. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in case you need it, a 3.5mm audio jack, along with stereo speaker (Dolby Atmos support), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
Although the phone ships with Android 13 right out of the box, Motorola is expected to provide Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) users with an Android 14 upgrade as soon as the new OS is made available.
Keep in mind that while Motorola released the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in two colors, Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne, only the former is available at Boost Mobile. That shouldn’t be an issue though since black is one of the classic flavors.
Things that are NOT allowed: