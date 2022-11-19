Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

How does the sound of a free iPhone grab ya? Well, Boost Mobile currently has a deal that will end up putting the $399.99 second-generation iPhone SE in your hand for the low, low price of zero dollars. From now through January 5th, 2023, all you have to do is show up at your local Boost Mobile store and port your number over to Boost's $50 or $60 monthly plan (unlimited talk, text, and 5G/4G Data) and you'll receive a free second-gen 64GB iPhone SE





Originally released in 2020, the second-generation iPhone SE is based on the iPhone 8 and carries a 4.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 750 x 1334. Under the hood is the 7nm A13 Bionic (the same chip used on the iPhone 11 series) along with 3GB of memory. There is a single 12MP camera on the back along with a 7MP FaceTime camera in the front. A 1821mAh battery keeps the lights on and the device is eligible to be updated to the latest version of iOS 16. It also is expected to receive iOS 17 next year.





Boost's $50 per month plan includes unlimited talk and text, 35GB of 5G/4G data, and 12GB of mobile hotspot data. Additional lines cost $30 per month. The plan priced at $60 per month is the same except that you are given 30GB of mobile hotspot data. Additional lines for this plan are priced at $40 per month. With both plans, once you've exceeded your data limits, your data speeds are reduced for the remainder of the month.







Boost says that its plans have 99% nationwide coverage and of course, there are no service contracts. If you're interested in a free second-generation iPhone SE, you can find the nearest Boost Mobile store near you by tapping on this link





And if you are a Boost Mobile subscriber, you can install the BoostOne app to keep track of your data usage. Even better, by playing games and watching videos on the app, you can earn additional wireless service for free!

