All free live concerts and shows you can stream online March 23: from Miley to Garth Brooks
Who would've thought just a month ago that tens of millions of US citizens will be fighting a deadly virus by chilling at home over Netflix streams and clamoring for live entertainment... or any entertainment, really. Luckily, there are many artists, big and small, that have moved online, too, and holding audience-less performances for free, with new ones, and ever more inventive at that, emerging every day.
- Garth Brooks: the country music legend will stream live on Facebook at 7pm ET
- Miley Cyrus: weekday livestream focused on COVID-19 fight at 1:30pm ET
- Years & Years, Picture This, Vance Joy for the Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions, at 3pm, 5pm and 6pm ET
- Americana Highways: Chuck Hawthorne, Kevin Daniel, Greg Aulden, Lindsay Lou at 7pm ET live on Facebook
- Low Cut Connie: live on Facebook at 6pm ET
- Ben Gibbard (rock): live on YouTube at 7pm ET
- Third Man Public Access: live on YouTube at 1pm ET with different artist each day
- Sofi Tukker (electronic): live on Facebook at 1pm ET
