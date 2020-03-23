All free live concerts and shows you can stream online March 23: from Miley to Garth Brooks





Who would've thought just a month ago that tens of millions of US citizens will be fighting a deadly virus by chilling at home over Netflix streams and clamoring for live entertainment... or any entertainment, really. Luckily, there are many artists, big and small, that have moved online, too, and holding audience-less performances for free, with new ones, and ever more inventive at that, emerging every day.





With most festivals, live concerts and performances cancelled because of the coronavirus restrictions, here's a list of the best you can watch streaming online March 23:





Now that the world is watching everything through a screen, big or small, there are artists, shows, theater performances, and even fitness and yoga classes are moving online to access their audience.