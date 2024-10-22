If you have an iPhone and live in the U.S., you can test drive the AT&T network free for 30 days

The 30-day trial includes:

Unlimited talk & text.

100 GB of data.

25GB personal hotspot data.

Unlimited text from the U.S. to more than 230 countries.

Access to AT&T 5G.





AT&T points out that it is the only wireless provider offering a trial that includes hotspot data. AT&T notes, "That means more connectivity to other devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones where customers get to experience AT&T’s fast and reliable 5G network to see the difference in signal and coverage."









Again, at the moment this trial is available to iPhone users inside the U.S. only. You must be using an an eSIM-compatible iPhone XR or newer model. At the end of the 30-day trial, you can decide if you want to move to AT&T or keep your current provider. Once your trial period is over, it ends automatically. If you find that you want to switch to AT&T before the 30-day period ends, you can do so by porting over your number to AT&T (or choosing a new number) and selecting an AT&T plan.





Here is how the trial works on your eligible iPhone:



