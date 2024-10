If you have an iPhone and live in the U.S., you can test drive the AT&T network free for 30 days

How would you like to test drive the AT&T network free for thirty days? A new wireless program called "Try AT&T" will give new postpaid and prepaid customers the opportunity to check out wireless service fromwithout having to give up their phone numbers or current devices. To get the ball rolling, you can sign up for "Try" via the myAT&T app by tapping on this link if you use an iPhone inside the U.S. (more on this later). If you employ an Android handset, you'll have to wait until next year to try the free trial.

You can also install myAT&T from your desktop by going to att.com/wireless/free-trial . Use the QR code to install the app. Once you open the app, click on "Start your trial," make sure that your phone is compatible with the service, and sign up. You do not need to giveany credit card information nor do you need to make any commitments in order to test drive thewireless network.

The 30-day trial includes:

Unlimited talk & text.

100 GB of data.

25GB personal hotspot data.

Unlimited text from the U.S. to more than 230 countries.

Access to AT&T 5G.





AT&T points out that it is the only wireless provider offering a trial that includes hotspot data. AT&T notes, "That means more connectivity to other devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones where customers get to experience AT&T’s fast and reliable 5G network to see the difference in signal and coverage."









Again, at the moment this trial is available to iPhone users inside the U.S. only. You must be using an an eSIM-compatible iPhone XR or newer model. At the end of the 30-day trial, you can decide if you want to move to AT&T or keep your current provider. Once your trial period is over, it ends automatically. If you find that you want to switch to AT&T before the 30-day period ends, you can do so by porting over your number to AT&T (or choosing a new number) and selecting an AT&T plan.





Here is how the trial works on your eligible iPhone: