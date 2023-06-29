Apple supplier Foxconn goes on a hiring spree in anticipation of iPhone 15 production
Apple seems to be gearing up for some great iPhone 15 sales. Recently, a report indicated Apple has now ordered more displays for the iPhone 15 Pro than the iPhone 14 Pro (at the time, in June 2022) from its suppliers. Now, AppleInsider reports that the excitement is catching on Apple supplier Foxconn, which has now gone into a hiring spree in preparation for the iPhone 15 production.
As you may know, the pandemic produced some disruptions in 2022, and now Apple supplier Foxconn is in dire need of human hands. The info about the hiring spree comes from a recruiter named Zhao. The company is reportedly currently hiring permanent employees and temporary workers at an hourly wage of 21.5 yuan ($3).
Foxconn is also looking to expand its manufacturing operations in other countries like India and Vietnam.
Apple supplier Foxconn is on a hiring spree for the iPhone 15 production factory
As you may know, the pandemic produced some disruptions in 2022, and now Apple supplier Foxconn is in dire need of human hands. The info about the hiring spree comes from a recruiter named Zhao. The company is reportedly currently hiring permanent employees and temporary workers at an hourly wage of 21.5 yuan ($3).
Also, the company is giving a bonus of 8,000 yuan ($1,105) to former employees who can rejoin the assembly line during peak seasons. Brand-new employees are also eligible for a bonus. And on top of it all, the company's promoting employee referrals with another bonus.
Foxconn is also looking to expand its manufacturing operations in other countries like India and Vietnam.
Things that are NOT allowed: