Foursquare is sunsetting its City Guide app and focusing on its check-ins app Swarm





A little refresher: Foursquare's City Guide app was launched in 2009 and allowed users to check in to locations, rate them, and leave tips for other users. The app was a pioneer in the location-based social networking space and helped to popularize the concept of checking in. However, in 2014, Foursquare split its app into two separate apps: Swarm and Foursquare City Guide. Swarm focused on location sharing and check-ins, while Foursquare City Guide became a more general city guide app with user-generated reviews and recommendations.





Foursquare says that it is shutting down the City Guide app to focus on Swarm. The company says that Swarm has a larger user base and is more aligned with its long-term vision. Foursquare also says that it will be introducing new features to Swarm that will make it even more useful for users. The web version of City Guide will continue to be accessible until early 2025 with no specific date given. Those that have businesses listed on City Guide will continue to be listed on Swarm.









The shutdown of the Foursquare City Guide app marks the end of an era for the company. The app was one of the first successful location-based social networking apps and helped to pave the way for other apps like Swarm. Other social networking apps, followed in those footsteps and built-in check-in features into their existing apps — some of which still exist to this date.



The company has not said what will happen to the data that users have stored in the Foursquare City Guide app, but in accordance to their privacy policy, it will only disclose data with appropriate protections in place. Users can control what information is visible to others in their settings. Additionally, it has provided instructions on how users can export their data and/or delete their account before the app shuts down.





Whether this strategy pays off for Foursquare remains to be seen. It does make sense, though, that the company would want to focus on the app that has the larger user base and is more aligned with its long-term vision, which is the case with Swarm. I am interested in seeing how the company will evolve and adapt to the changing landscape, and what new features the company will introduce to Swam in the future.