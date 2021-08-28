Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 30

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 302
Fossil has also set up a promo page for the upcoming wearable devices. The new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches were promoted on Facebook in a short teaser video posted yesterday on the company's official page.
Reports about the upcoming Fossil Gen 6 revealed the design and specs of the series. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will come in two size versions: 42mm and 44mm. The new smartwatch series will run the Samsung-designed WearOS. Gen 6 smartwatches are to be powered by a Snapdragon 4100+ processor.
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches
The Fossil Gen 6 will come with 8GB of storage and provide around 24 hours of battery life, with the smartwatches capable of lasting days without recharging with extreme energy-saving mode on. The Fossil Gen 6 series will also support fast charging, capable of recharging the battery to 80% in 30 minutes.