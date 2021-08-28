Notification Center

Wearables Fossil

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 30

Iskren Gaidarov
By
2
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 30
The next generation Fossil smartwatches will be unveiled on August 30. The company announced the Gen 6 smartwatch series is to be revealed on Monday via an email that included a countdown timer.

Fossil has also set up a promo page for the upcoming wearable devices. The new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches were promoted on Facebook in a short teaser video posted yesterday on the company's official page.


Reports about the upcoming Fossil Gen 6 revealed the design and specs of the series. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will come in two size versions: 42mm and 44mm. The new smartwatch series will run the Samsung-designed WearOS. Gen 6 smartwatches are to be powered by a Snapdragon 4100+ processor.

Both size versions will feature a 1.28-inch OLED display with 416 x 416 resolution and Always-On functionality. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will come with built-in GPS. They will also feature plenty of sensors that will track activity goals, steps, heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 levels.
 

The Fossil Gen 6 will come with 8GB of storage and provide around 24 hours of battery life, with the smartwatches capable of lasting days without recharging with extreme energy-saving mode on. The Fossil Gen 6 series will also support fast charging, capable of recharging the battery to 80% in 30 minutes.

Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatches will come with a selection of metal, leather, and fabric wristbands. The new series is said to launch on September 27. Pricing will reportedly be between €300 and €330.

