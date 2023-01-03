The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition and its e-ink display will keep you going for up to two weeks
Regardless of its naming convention, Fossil’s latest smartwatch doesn’t have much in common with the Gen 6 or the Gen 6 Wellness edition. For starters, it won’t run on Wear OS and it will be equipped with an e-ink display, in typical Fossil Hybrid fashion.
From the images which have been released, we can see that the showcased watchface is indeed similar to that of the Gen 6 Wellness edition, but monochromatic due to the e-ink display; Fossil seems to have abandoned the staple circular widgets, which were features on the regular Gen 6 Hybrid.
Unlike its vibrant brothers, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition — a mouthful of a name, which manages to contain two separate models within itself for extra confusion — is equipped with two physical hands to tell the time. Regardless of that, the presented watchface also shows it in a digital format for some reason.
The latest Fossil hybrid will be available in a slew of color options.
From the available promo images, we can see that the watch will be able to provide the following information:
As to the stainless steel body itself, we can observe three physical buttons, most likely a Home button and two customizable shortcut buttons, as is tradition with Fossil Hybrid models. Those are positioned on the right of the 1.1", 170p e-ink display. Oh, and by the way, it is water resistant up to 3ATM.
- The time
- Date
- Local weather
- Battery Level
- Heart Rate
- Step count
- Calories burned
- Sleep Health
- Blood oxygen levels
Fossil have gone on record to share that the watch will have a microphone and is confirmed to be capable of accepting calls and accessing Alexa. It has a haptic motor for feedback, and of course — has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities.
A bit more than an hour per two weeks is all this watch requires of you regarding charging.
Fossil fans won’t be shocked by the battery life expectancy of two weeks, as that is also rather typical for the Hybrid series. The watch will be able to charge back to 80% for about 60 minutes via a magnetic charging cradle.
Naturally, the selling point here is the Wellness part. As such, the smartwatch will communicate its biometric readings through the Fossil Wellness app, which provides a ton of info for fitness enthusiasts.
The Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition will be available for purchase starting January 5 over on Fossil’s official store. The body will be offered in Black, Silver or Bronze, and those can be combined with 8 different colors of 20mm bands, so you are sure to find a combination that matches your favorite tracksuit.
