Move aside, plain-Jane smartwatches, the beautiful Fossil Gen 6 is up to 41% off

If you want a timepiece that looks like a traditional watch but works like a smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 is a great option, and it is currently up to a whopping 41 percent off at Amazon.





The Fossil Gen 6 came out last year and though most reviewers praised its beautiful 1.28 inches AMOLED screen, sleek design, snappy performance, and fitness tracking, its software was believed to be holding it back, but that problem was fixed in October, and the watch can now run Wear OS 3





The Gen 6 is a nice-looking watch that will pair well with your formal dresses, which isn't something we can say about most other smartwatches. It has an always-on touchscreen, two configurable push buttons for launching apps, and a rotatable crown for scrolling around.





The watch has a robust array of sensors, including a blood oxygen monitor and a heart rate sensor and it's great for tracking runs and workouts. Sure, it doesn't lean as heavily towards fitness and sports as dedicated (and expensive) fitness watches, but its health-tracking smarts will be enough for most people.





Fossil Gen 6 1.28 inches AMOLED touchscreen | Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip | Two configurable Push Buttons | Rotating Home Button | Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate and SPO2 sensors | 24 hours + battery life $110 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Stainless Steel 1.28 inches AMOLED touchscreen | Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip | Two configurable Push Buttons | Rotating Home Button | Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate and SPO2 sensors | 24 hours + battery life $130 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





The Fossil Gen 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip, which is backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Performance is smooth and stutter-free.





The watch will last you a day and a half and a 30 minutes top-up will be enough to replenish the cell to 80 percent. NFC payments are also supported.





So, if you want a watch that boasts a sleek design, solid fitness tracking, snappy performance, and fast charging, the Fossil Gen 6 fits the bill. The icing on the cake is that it works with both Android and iOS.



