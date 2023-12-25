Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas

Garmin Forerunner 945 Bluetooth: Save $240! Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 945 with an incredible $240 discount. The smartwatch is full of features and it's a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. $240 off (48%) Buy at Amazon

As its name suggests, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is made with runners in mind, and it's packed with functionalities that will help you become better at running. And as you probably know, the best way to burn off those excess calories you've gained from eating the Christmas cookies left for Santa is by running.To be even more useful, the Garmin Forerunner 945 supports Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your smartwatch into a fitness coach by offering training plans that adjust to you.In addition to its health-tracking features, the watch also sports functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, which allows you to download apps directly onto your wearable. A downside of the timepiece is that you can't use it to take or make phone calls.However, the watch offers up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode, so at least you won't need to recharge it overnight like most Apple and Galaxy watches.Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has a lot to offer, and it's a real steal at the moment with Amazon's unmissable 48% discount. Therefore, we strongly suggest you pull the trigger on this offer by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Forerunner 945 for less right now before it's too late.