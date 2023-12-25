Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas

Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% off helping you regain your abs afte
Everyone is talking about how joyful Christmas is, but the dark side of Christmas is that this is the time of the year when a gym rat loses their abs. And to help you regain that awesome six-pack of yours after the holidays, Amazon has discounted the sleek Garmin Forerunner 945 by a whopping, just jaw-dropping 48%. Such a discount means you will save $240 if you get this amazing smartwatch through this deal today.

Garmin Forerunner 945 Bluetooth: Save $240!

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 945 with an incredible $240 discount. The smartwatch is full of features and it's a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price.
$240 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon


As its name suggests, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is made with runners in mind, and it's packed with functionalities that will help you become better at running. And as you probably know, the best way to burn off those excess calories you've gained from eating the Christmas cookies left for Santa is by running.

To be even more useful, the Garmin Forerunner 945 supports Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your smartwatch into a fitness coach by offering training plans that adjust to you.

In addition to its health-tracking features, the watch also sports functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, which allows you to download apps directly onto your wearable. A downside of the timepiece is that you can't use it to take or make phone calls.

However, the watch offers up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode, so at least you won't need to recharge it overnight like most Apple and Galaxy watches.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has a lot to offer, and it's a real steal at the moment with Amazon's unmissable 48% discount. Therefore, we strongly suggest you pull the trigger on this offer by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Forerunner 945 for less right now before it's too late.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
Huawei’s Kirin is among the world’s top 5 chipmakers, Google’s Tensor has not yet been granted a seat
Huawei’s Kirin is among the world’s top 5 chipmakers, Google’s Tensor has not yet been granted a seat
Posh and thrifty: Here’s how one could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 experience for under $299
Posh and thrifty: Here’s how one could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 experience for under $299
Vivo X100 Pro Plus rumor: 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical and 200x digital zoom
Vivo X100 Pro Plus rumor: 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical and 200x digital zoom
Best earbuds deals this Christmas: find top models by Sony, Samsung, and more at deeply discounted prices
Best earbuds deals this Christmas: find top models by Sony, Samsung, and more at deeply discounted prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless