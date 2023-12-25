Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Everyone is talking about how joyful Christmas is, but the dark side of Christmas is that this is the time of the year when a gym rat loses their abs. And to help you regain that awesome six-pack of yours after the holidays, Amazon has discounted the sleek Garmin Forerunner 945 by a whopping, just jaw-dropping 48%. Such a discount means you will save $240 if you get this amazing smartwatch through this deal today.
As its name suggests, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is made with runners in mind, and it's packed with functionalities that will help you become better at running. And as you probably know, the best way to burn off those excess calories you've gained from eating the Christmas cookies left for Santa is by running.
To be even more useful, the Garmin Forerunner 945 supports Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your smartwatch into a fitness coach by offering training plans that adjust to you.
However, the watch offers up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode, so at least you won't need to recharge it overnight like most Apple and Galaxy watches.
Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has a lot to offer, and it's a real steal at the moment with Amazon's unmissable 48% discount. Therefore, we strongly suggest you pull the trigger on this offer by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Forerunner 945 for less right now before it's too late.
As its name suggests, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is made with runners in mind, and it's packed with functionalities that will help you become better at running. And as you probably know, the best way to burn off those excess calories you've gained from eating the Christmas cookies left for Santa is by running.
To be even more useful, the Garmin Forerunner 945 supports Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your smartwatch into a fitness coach by offering training plans that adjust to you.
In addition to its health-tracking features, the watch also sports functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, which allows you to download apps directly onto your wearable. A downside of the timepiece is that you can't use it to take or make phone calls.
However, the watch offers up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode, so at least you won't need to recharge it overnight like most Apple and Galaxy watches.
Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has a lot to offer, and it's a real steal at the moment with Amazon's unmissable 48% discount. Therefore, we strongly suggest you pull the trigger on this offer by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Forerunner 945 for less right now before it's too late.
Things that are NOT allowed: