iPad road map features a major surprise coming in 2027 that might blow you away

Next month we expect to see the first iPads to carry an OLED display introduced when Apple unveils the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and 13-inch iPad Pro (2024). Omdia created a road map showing when we can expect future changes to iPad models as they move away from LCD to OLED screens. The road map starts with the aforementioned switch to OLED this year for the top-of-the-line iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch tablets.





The iPad Pro (2024) displays will use a hybrid mix of OLED, LTPO, and RGB. LTPO allows the refresh range to be dynamically adjusted based on the content appearing on the screen. This can result in extending the length of a tablet's battery life since a slower refresh rate can be used when there is static content on the display.. LG Display and Samsung Display will supply the 11-inch panel with a resolution of 1668 x 2388, and LG Display is building the 13-inch panel with a 1920 x 2880 resolution.

In the middle of 2026, the 10.8-inch iPad Air will get a Hybrid panel made up of a single-structure RGB OLED and an LTPS backplane. This is the same panel that Apple will use in 2027 for the 8.3-inch iPad mini and Omdia expects it to be produced by Chinese display supplier BOE in its newly built flexible OLED Gen 8.6 fab in 2027. Samsung Display will make the same panels at its existing Gen 6 flexible OLED fab.





In 2027, the iPad Pro will get an upgrade to another kind of OLED panel using Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) and a polymer. TFE keeps moisture and oxygen out pf the panels which helps to increase the durability and lifespan of the screen and improve its brightness.



