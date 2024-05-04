Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone

By
1comment
iOS Apple
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
When it comes to a foldable iPhone. we've heard nothing from Apple but radio silence. There has been speculation about a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook and that rumor came from one of the all-time best analyst/leakers as TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo said back in March that such a product is in development. Apple is reportedly concerned about the durability of a foldable iPhone but isn't as concerned as much about a foldable MacBook.

Nonetheless, according to Patently Apple, a patent application that Apple filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) back in October of last year has been published by the USTPO and focuses on the hinge for an iPhone Flip. Titled Hinges for  Folding Devices, Apple says, "A foldable display device may have housing portions coupled by a hinge. A flexible display may overlap the hinge. The foldable device may be moved between folded and unfolded positions using the hinge."

Illustrations from Apple&#039;s patent application for an iPhone Flip hinge. Image credit-USPTO - Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Illustrations from Apple's patent application for an iPhone Flip hinge. Image credit-USPTO

The illustrations show a non-descript clamshell phone that folds around a vertical axis similar to the Galaxy Z Flip phones, the Motorola Razr models, and other phones that fold in this manner. The hinge moves both inwards and outwards although the former is the movement most associated with clamshell foldables. Some outward folding devices, like the Honor V Purse, do exist. 

The patent application mentions parts such as friction clips and synchronization gear plates. The patent submission doesn't mean that Apple is definitely working on an iPhone Flip. After all, it submits many patent applications a year and only a small percentage of them ever become products or parts of a product.

Apple might consider creating a clamshell foldable iPhone before a book-style foldable. That might be due to the sales data which shows that the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip has been the best selling foldable over the last three years beating out the Galaxy Z Fold models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless