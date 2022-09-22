Fitbit confirms Google accounts will soon be required for its wearables
After being acquired by Google back in January 2021, Fitbit continued to release new wearable like it used to de before the acquisition. No apparent changes have been made to its products post-acquisition, but 2023 is expected to be a very important year for Fitbit.
The rebranding to “Fitbit by Google” was just a step toward complete assimilation. Although the name Fitbit will continue to be used for upcoming wearable, some proprietary software features will be removed in favor of Google’s services.
Your Fitbit account is used to log in to the Fitbit app and connect your wearable to sync data to your account. However, Fitbit accounts will soon be replaced with Google accounts, the company confirmed this week.
Although you’ll be able to continue to use your Fitbit account with the company’s wearables, some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account, including to sign up for Fitbit or activate newly released Fitbit devices and features.
Basically, if you have a Fitbit account right now, you’ll have the option to move Fitbit to your Google account or to continue to use your existing Fitbit devices and services with your Fitbit account until it’s no longer supported.
Speaking of which, Fitbit announced that Fitbit accounts will continue to be supported until at least early 2025. After that, a Google account will absolutely be needed to use your Fitbit device.
The rebranding to “Fitbit by Google” was just a step toward complete assimilation. Although the name Fitbit will continue to be used for upcoming wearable, some proprietary software features will be removed in favor of Google’s services.
For example, Fitbit requires customers who purchase any of its current products to create a Fitbit account if they don’t already own one. Of course, this is free and doesn’t involve hidden subscription fees or anything like that.
Your Fitbit account is used to log in to the Fitbit app and connect your wearable to sync data to your account. However, Fitbit accounts will soon be replaced with Google accounts, the company confirmed this week.
Obviously, using a Google account will give you access to Google services like Gmail, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and many more. According to Fitbit, customers will be able to use their Google accounts with its wearables sometime in 2023. These will provide Fitbit users with multiple perks, including a single login for Fitbit and other Google services, better account security, centralized privacy controls for Fitbit user data, and additional features from Google on Fitbit.
Although you’ll be able to continue to use your Fitbit account with the company’s wearables, some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account, including to sign up for Fitbit or activate newly released Fitbit devices and features.
Basically, if you have a Fitbit account right now, you’ll have the option to move Fitbit to your Google account or to continue to use your existing Fitbit devices and services with your Fitbit account until it’s no longer supported.
Speaking of which, Fitbit announced that Fitbit accounts will continue to be supported until at least early 2025. After that, a Google account will absolutely be needed to use your Fitbit device.
Things that are NOT allowed: