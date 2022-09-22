 Fitbit confirms Google accounts will soon be required for its wearables - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Fitbit confirms Google accounts will soon be required for its wearables

Google Wearables Fitbit
@cosminvasile
Fitbit confirms Google accounts will soon be required for its wearables
After being acquired by Google back in January 2021, Fitbit continued to release new wearable like it used to de before the acquisition. No apparent changes have been made to its products post-acquisition, but 2023 is expected to be a very important year for Fitbit.

The rebranding to “Fitbit by Google” was just a step toward complete assimilation. Although the name Fitbit will continue to be used for upcoming wearable, some proprietary software features will be removed in favor of Google’s services.

For example, Fitbit requires customers who purchase any of its current products to create a Fitbit account if they don’t already own one. Of course, this is free and doesn’t involve hidden subscription fees or anything like that.

Your Fitbit account is used to log in to the Fitbit app and connect your wearable to sync data to your account. However, Fitbit accounts will soon be replaced with Google accounts, the company confirmed this week.

Obviously, using a Google account will give you access to Google services like Gmail, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and many more. According to Fitbit, customers will be able to use their Google accounts with its wearables sometime in 2023. These will provide Fitbit users with multiple perks, including a single login for Fitbit and other Google services, better account security, centralized privacy controls for Fitbit user data, and additional features from Google on Fitbit.

Although you’ll be able to continue to use your Fitbit account with the company’s wearables, some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account, including to sign up for Fitbit or activate newly released Fitbit devices and features.

Basically, if you have a Fitbit account right now, you’ll have the option to move Fitbit to your Google account or to continue to use your existing Fitbit devices and services with your Fitbit account until it’s no longer supported.

Speaking of which, Fitbit announced that Fitbit accounts will continue to be supported until at least early 2025. After that, a Google account will absolutely be needed to use your Fitbit device.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Android users envious of the Dynamic Island can try this app from the Play Store
Android users envious of the Dynamic Island can try this app from the Play Store
Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US
Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US
Apple drops iOS 16.02 to exterminate bug that caused iPhone 14 Pro models to shake and grind
Apple drops iOS 16.02 to exterminate bug that caused iPhone 14 Pro models to shake and grind
Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early
Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early
Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life
Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life
US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless