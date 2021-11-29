The Fitbit Sense is 34% off this Cyber Monday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday may be over but deals are seamlessly flowing into the Cyber Monday territory. This time around we have the Fitbit Sense and you can get it with 34% off its regular price for a limited time on Amazon.
The Sense is the latest and greatest in Fitbit’s portfolio of smartwatches and fitness trackers, and even though on paper it looks pretty similar to the Fitbit Versa 3, the new model has some tricks up its sleeve.
Let’s start with the similarities - the Sense has the same great 1.58-inch 336×336 OLED display, and the same clean and stylish design as the Versa 3. Both models sport a PurePulse 2.0 heart tracking, an SP02 sensor, GPS, Accelerometer, Altimeter, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, a dedicated microphone and speaker, and 50M water resistance.
The Sense adds to the above with a multi-path optical heart rate sensor, a multipurpose electrical sensor compatible with ECG app & EDA app, and a skin temperature sensor. This watch can take your pulse, measure your stress and keep track of your body temperature during sleep.
The Fitbit Sense is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches/fitness trackers out there, and now you can shed $100 off its price for a limited time. All three color variants are discounted - Sage Grey/Silver, White/Gold, and Carbon/Graphite. Don’t miss out on this deal! Also, if you fancy something entirely different, you can check out our Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.