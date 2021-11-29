Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View
Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday deals on tech before they are gone!
Deals Cyber Monday

The Fitbit Sense is 34% off this Cyber Monday

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Fitbit Sense is 34% off this Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over but deals are seamlessly flowing into the Cyber Monday territory. This time around we have the Fitbit Sense and you can get it with 34% off its regular price for a limited time on Amazon.

Fitbit Sense

Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends

$101 off (34%)
$199
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

The Sense is the latest and greatest in Fitbit’s portfolio of smartwatches and fitness trackers, and even though on paper it looks pretty similar to the Fitbit Versa 3, the new model has some tricks up its sleeve.

Let’s start with the similarities - the Sense has the same great 1.58-inch 336×336 OLED display, and the same clean and stylish design as the Versa 3. Both models sport a PurePulse 2.0 heart tracking, an SP02 sensor, GPS, Accelerometer, Altimeter, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, a dedicated microphone and speaker, and 50M water resistance.

The Sense adds to the above with a multi-path optical heart rate sensor, a multipurpose electrical sensor compatible with ECG app & EDA app, and a skin temperature sensor. This watch can take your pulse, measure your stress and keep track of your body temperature during sleep.

The Fitbit Sense is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches/fitness trackers out there, and now you can shed $100 off its price for a limited time. All three color variants are discounted - Sage Grey/Silver, White/Gold, and Carbon/Graphite. Don’t miss out on this deal! Also, if you fancy something entirely different, you can check out our Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.

Also Read:
Fitbit adds snoring detection to Sense, Versa 3

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Selected Xperia phones get a 100$ discount for Cyber Monday
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Selected Xperia phones get a 100$ discount for Cyber Monday
$100 off
Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available right now
How to find the rainfall map hidden inside the iOS 15 Weather app
by Alan Friedman,  0
How to find the rainfall map hidden inside the iOS 15 Weather app
Samsung finally brings one of the most requested features to its Internet browser
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Samsung finally brings one of the most requested features to its Internet browser
Want an Apple mixed reality headset? Prepare to wait
by Alan Friedman,  0
Want an Apple mixed reality headset? Prepare to wait
This is the best price we've seen on Samsung's hot Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
by Victor Hristov,  0
This is the best price we've seen on Samsung's hot Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless