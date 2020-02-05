Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!





If the iPhone 11 's camera area elevation lenses were likened to hot plates, this thing here is the whole ceramic cooktop... and the furnace below it is the periscope zoom camera.





While we had an idea that the phone is going to be huge via the leaked 6.57 x 2.99 x 0.40 inches (166.9 x 76 x 10.2 mm) dimensions denoting the thickness with the camera bump, the real live thingy can still take you aback.









The plight of case makers aside, the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera system screams "pick me for good photos," and that goes for tech enthusiasts and average users alike. Samsung didn't leave this impression to chance, reinfrocing it with the suggestive "100x Space Zoom" slogan on the back.





While we doubt that you'll be able to take usable pics of Alpha Centauri with the S20 Ultra, the combination of 5x optical/10x hybrid and up to 100x digital zoom via ingenious cropping and pixel -binning using the giant 108MP sensor, will invariably set a new photo quality records at lower zoom levels, too.





Thankfully, if we don't mind the sheer size of the camera area, the real thing turned much more classy as designs go, and with a pleasant two-tone aesthetic, compared to the first leaked renders below.



