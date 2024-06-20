The first Apple Store in Malaysia is being inspected
Doesn't it look great? | Image credit - Apple
Apple today previewed Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store in Malaysia, located in Kuala Lumpur's TRX – that's short for Tun Razak Exchange, a business district.
At Apple The Exchange TRX, over 160 team members are employed: they'll assist customers and help them differentiate between the models in the iPhone 15 lineup, or try to sell them the brand-new iPad Pro with M4 chipset inside.
Apple The Exchange TRX, as the store is officially called, will offer free in-store sessions through Today at Apple, led by Apple Creatives. These sessions will help customers learn about their devices and explore their creativity, covering topics from basic lessons to iPhone photo and video tours.
To celebrate the opening, a special Today at Apple series, “Jom Discover,” will run from June 22 to July 6, featuring some of Malaysia’s top creators. Sessions include performances by De Fam, photography workshops with Jason Smashpop, video editing tips with Adam Lobo, productivity sessions with Iman Azman, and wellness tips with Nana Mohd.
The store connects the mall’s central atrium to a rooftop park. It features a three-dimensional roof with glass panels and shading blades, a central glazed oculus for natural light, and a quartz and glass staircase connecting three levels. The upper level connects to the park, bringing in daylight and greenery.
Apple The Exchange TRX operates on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral – or at least that's what Apple claims. To back these claims, the store features high-quality materials like natural stone walls, stainless-steel columns, terrazzo floors, and a timber ceiling.
The new Apple Store opens on Saturday, June 22.
Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail
We live for moments when we can surprise and delight our customers, and we’re excited to do that in Malaysia with the opening of our first store in the country, Apple The Exchange TRX. Being able to support and directly connect with a new community is always a special experience for our retail teams, and we can’t wait to welcome customers to this beautiful space designed for discovery, creativity, and shopping for the world’s most innovative products.
