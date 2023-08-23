The hot new Fire Max 11 tablet is now 36% off at Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a fan of Amazon tablets and want to get the latest Amazon Fire Max 11 at a bargain price? Well, you’ve come to the perfect place. Right now, you’ve got the incredible opportunity to get this bad boy at Amazon UK and save big, too! The device is now some 36% off its regular price.
The just-released tablet can typically set you back some £249.99. But with the current discount, you can buy it for just under £160, making it a tempting choice. Amazon UK offers the device with 64GB of internal storage space at a 36% discount. But if you also need a compatible keyboard or a pen to complete the ecosystem, you’ll be pleased to know that the retailer offers tablet bundles at discounted prices as well.
But wait! That’s not all! Amazon has a couple of aces up its sleeve to make this deal all the more irresistible. Firstly, if you purchase the tablet right now, you’ll receive a three-month subscription for Kinder Unlimited, completely free of charge, a gift worth £28.50.
With its vivid 11-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution, this tablet should make your binge-watching sessions as detailed and enjoyable as possible. Surely, it's not what you get from the super premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but the screen performance is nevertheless quite decent. The display boasts low blue light certification, meaning you should experience less eye fatigue even when you stare at the screen for long periods.
Needless to say, the device supports Alexa for seamless smart home navigation. And when you need to join a business meeting, you can rely on the 8MP front and back cameras for clear image quality. Additionally, the tablet is advertised to last an impressive 14 hours, which is quite decent.
Moreover, if you have an older tablet in good condition, you can trade it in and get an even better price for the new Fire tablet. The trade-in offer gives you another 20% off the Amazon Fire Max 11 plus an Amazon gift card equal to the appraised value of your trade-in item.
The Fire tablet should also be capable of handling some gaming titles, thanks to the integrated powerful Octa-core processor and the 4GB RAM. However, we wouldn’t recommend playing Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings on this one.
