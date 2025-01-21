At 42% off, the Fire HD 10 (2023) is the perfect entertainment tablet for frugal buyers





As a tablet made to deliver entertainment on a budget, our friend here is, sadly, no powerhouse. But while it doesn't cut it alongside the If you're looking for a cheap tablet that you intend to use for browsing the web and watching movies, Amazon is selling the ultra-affordable Fire HD 10 (2023) at a 42% discount. This allows you to grab one with 64GB of storage for just under $105, saving you $75.As a tablet made to deliver entertainment on a budget, our friend here is, sadly, no powerhouse. But while it doesn't cut it alongside the best tablets on the market, it has 3GB of RAM, offering fast enough performance for day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming.





What's more, you can expand its storage space via a microSD card, so you can enjoy movies on the go without the need for internet connectivity. It delivers a pleasant viewing experience considering the price, boasting a beautiful 10.1-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio.It's worth noting that this bad boy doesn't come with Google Play Store pre-installed. Since it runs on Fire OS, it supports Amazon's Appstore instead. However, you'll still be able to download and use famous apps such as Disney Plus and Netflix.Overall, the Fire HD 10 (2023) offers quite a lot for its current price of just under $105. It delivers decent performance and a good watching experience on the go. Furthermore, its budget price tag makes it perfect as a first tablet for a child or elderly relative. So, while it might not be your top choice for a slate, we believe this affordable fella deserves to enter your shortlist. Just act fast, as you never know when it will return to its usual price.