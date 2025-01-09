You can find the OnePlus 13 even when it’s turned off
The OnePlus 13 quietly introduces a useful feature that many smartphone users will appreciate—“Powered Off Finding.” This capability allows you to locate the device even when it’s powered off or out of battery, making it a standout addition to OnePlus’s latest flagship. By tapping into Android’s Find My Device network, the OnePlus 13 ensures that losing your phone doesn’t mean losing track of it entirely.
Powered Off Finding allows you to track your phone even after it’s turned off. This is made possible by the OnePlus 13’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which includes Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7900 system. Even when the operating system shuts down, the phone’s Bluetooth controller remains active and broadcasts encrypted location signals.
If you check the Find My Device settings on the OnePlus 13, you’ll see a simple message: “You can locate this phone with Find My Device even when powered off.” This feature works because of system-level support (specifically the property ro.bluetooth.finder.supported), which enables Android to activate the capability.
Early users who’ve tested it out report that the feature works as expected. The phone continues to send encrypted location data even after it’s powered down, making the OnePlus 13 one of the few devices outside Google’s Pixel lineup to offer this functionality.
While Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series introduced this feature to Android phones, the OnePlus 13 is one of the first non-Google devices to implement it. This underscores OnePlus’s effort to integrate thoughtful features that add real value to its users.
While Powered Off Finding is a highlight, the OnePlus 13 has plenty of other features to offer. Here are a few:
At a starting price of $899, the OnePlus 13 balances premium quality with a reasonable price tag, but there are also some trade offs, so make sure you read our OnePlus 13 review if you are considering it.
What is Powered Off Finding?
These beacons can be detected by nearby Android devices within the Find My Device network, letting you see your phone’s approximate location for several hours after shutdown. For anyone who’s misplaced their phone or had it stolen, this feature provides an added layer of reassurance.
How it works
An understated win for OnePlus
Interestingly, the feature is exclusive to the OnePlus 13—it’s not available on the more budget-friendly OnePlus 13R or the older OnePlus 12. This exclusivity sets the OnePlus 13 apart in its lineup, making it a compelling option for those who want the latest security and tracking features.
More reasons to consider the OnePlus 13
- Large Battery: A 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery ensures long-lasting performance.
- Fast Charging: Supports 100W wired charging (80W in the US) and 50W wireless charging for quick top-ups.
- Bright, Vivid Display: A 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with improved brightness and efficiency.
- Premium Design: Options like a vegan leather backplate let you personalize the look and feel of your device.
