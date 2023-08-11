Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis mobile game finally has a release date

Games
@cosminvasile
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis mobile game finally has a release date
Announced back in 2021 along with Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis finally has a release date after two years spent in development.

Square Enix announced this week that its next Final Fantasy VII mobile game will land on Android and iOS devices on September 7. More importantly, the game will be free (includes in-app purchases) and players can pre-register on the App Store and Google Play Store to gain various rewards when the game launches next month.

Gameplay-wise, Ever Crisis enhances the traditional Active Time Battle combat formula from the previous Final Fantasy games and optimizes it for mobile devices. Developers also promise high-quality visuals, as well as the return of classic Final Fantasy RPG elements like abilities, Materia, Summons, and Limit Breaks.

In addition, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will feature Auto Mode and Battle Speed to make the game more enjoyable to play. Of course, players will also be able to build and customize their parties, as the game will feature iconic characters from various Final Fantasy VII games, such as Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Zack and many more.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis tells new and original stories from the Final Fantasy VII universe, including the never-before told story of a young Sephiroth.



Square Enix hints at an episodic release, which means new stories will be added to the game via updates. At least two epic storylines will be available at launch, the story of Cloud Strife, an elite Soldier operative turned mercenary, and the story of Zack Fair, a promising young operative in the Shinra military’s elite unit.

According to Square Enix, even newcomers to the Final Fantasy VII series are welcome to enjoy the expansive world of Ever Crisis, so even if you don’t have any idea about what’s happening or who these characters are, this is probably a good entry point in the series.

