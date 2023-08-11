Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis mobile game finally has a release date





Square Enix hints at an episodic release, which means new stories will be added to the game via updates. At least two epic storylines will be available at launch, the story of Cloud Strife, an elite Soldier operative turned mercenary, and the story of Zack Fair, a promising young operative in the Shinra military’s elite unit.According to Square Enix, even newcomers to the Final Fantasy VII series are welcome to enjoy the expansive world of Ever Crisis, so even if you don’t have any idea about what’s happening or who these characters are, this is probably a good entry point in the series.