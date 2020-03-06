T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Wireless service

FCC Chairman Pai does his best 007: I demand that all U.S. carriers use STIR and SHAKEN

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 06, 2020, 7:15 PM
FCC Chairman Pai does his best 007: I demand that all U.S. carriers use STIR and SHAKEN
Approximately half of the calls you receive on your smartphone are calls from spammers. Get a call about your social security number being suspended? SPAM! Receive a call from someone trying to sell you an extended auto warranty (even if you don't own a car?) SPAM! The FCC has been pushing technology known as Secure Telephony Identity Revisited / Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs or STIR/SHAKEN. The latter is designed to prevent phone numbers from being hijacked and spoofed. The FCC says that the financial benefits of ridding the industry of spam calls will exceed $3 billion a year. At the same time, STIR/SHAKEN will save American consumers from losing as much as $10 billion on fraudulent schemes.

The FCC is no longer playing "Mr. Nice Guy" with the carriers


Ever notice how the phone number of a spam call looks similar to your own phone number? This is by design. Spam callers know that you're more likely to pick up a call if it comes from a phone number that appears to be local. The FCC in November 2018 gave the wireless operators in the states until the end of 2019 to voluntarily implement STIR/SHAKEN or similar technology. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said at the time that U.S. carriers need to "implement a robust call authentication framework in 2019...Caller ID spoofing enables scammers to defraud Americans and hide from law enforcement...Combating illegal robocalls is our top consumer priority at the FCC."


In January 2019, T-Mobile became the first U.S. carrier to use the STIR/SHAKEN technology with its "Caller Verified" feature. Seeing those words on the screen when there is an incoming call means that T-Mobile has verified the authenticity of the caller and is stating that the phone number was not hijacked by a spammer. While Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint have also added aspects of STIR/SHAKEN to prevent their subscribers from receiving calls from hijacked numbers, the carriers have not fully implemented the technology to the FCC's satisfaction.

Last June Congress passed the TRACED Act which the president signed into law. The act requires that within 18 months of the law’s enactment, STIR/SHAKEN be implemented by "voice service providers."

Today, the FCC announced that it will be voting on new rules on March 31st that will require carriers to use STIR/SHAKEN technologies for caller ID authentication. FCC Chairman Pai said, "All of us are fed up with robocalls—including me. We’ve taken many steps to stem the tide of spoofed robocalls. I’m excited about the proposal I’m advancing today: requiring phone companies to adopt a caller ID authentication framework called STIR/SHAKEN. Widespread implementation will give American consumers a lot more peace of mind when they pick up the phone. Last year, I demanded that major phone companies voluntarily deploy STIR/SHAKEN, and a number of them did. But it’s clear that FCC action is needed to spur across-the-board deployment of this important technology. There is no silver bullet when it comes to eradicating robocalls, but this is a critical shot at the target."

The FCC is also trying to fight back against the one-ring scam. Ever have your phone ring just once at a strange hour? This is done completely by design to get you so curious about the call that you return it. And even if it appears that the call came from a local number, with this scam when the call is returned it becomes a pricey international call. Tricks are used to keep you on the phone as long as possible to raise the cost of the call. If you receive these one-ring calls, do not return them no matter how curious you get.

In its press release, the FCC said, "Over the past three years, the Commission has been aggressive in executing a multi-part strategy for combating spoofed robocalls—issuing hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for violations of its Truth in Caller ID rules; expanding those rules to reach foreign calls and text messages; enabling voice service providers to block certain clearly unlawful calls before they reach consumers’ phones; and clarifying that voice service providers may offer call-blocking services by default. The FCC has also called on the industry to 'trace back' illegal spoofed calls and text messages to their original sources."

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless