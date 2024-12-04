Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Android Apps Google
Blue text bubbles and green text bubbles are dispayed against a white background representing how iOS and Android text bubbles appear on the Messages app.
The FBI and CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) are warning iOS and Android users not to text each other even if it is via Rich Communication Services. That's because the version of the RCS protocol supported by Apple does not include end-to-end encryption. Texts from one iOS user to another iOS user are fully encrypted as are texts from one Android user to another Android user. But mix it up and when an iOS user messages an Android user, the conversation can be viewed by hackers.

The problem is that the Chinese are hacking into U.S. networks with a campaign that is "ongoing and likely larger in scale than previously understood." The two agencies are telling Americans to use fully encrypted messaging calling it the best defense against hacking by a group out of China.The attackers are part of the organization known as Salt Typhoon which has a connection with China’s Ministry of Public Security.


Without end-to-end encryption protection on texts, content can be intercepted, which is why CISA's Jeff Greene and an unnamed FBI senior official suggests that Americans use encrypted apps for all forms of communication. Thus, the warning from the FBI and CISA suggesting that cross-platform texts from an iOS user to an Android user be completely avoided even though RCS is now supported by Apple.

Instead, cross platform messaging can be accomplished with encryption through the use of certain apps such as WhatsApp. The latter offers full end-to-end encryption and will allow iOS users to message Android users and vice versa. You can find WhatsApp in the App Store for iOS users. Android users can find it in the Google Play Store. What is interesting is that while Apple recommends using end-to-end encryption to protect iOS users, it won't add the feature for cross-platform RCS messaging.

If you're an iPhone user who often chats with Android users, you might want to consider using WhatsApp for your cross-platform messaging until Apple starts supporting the version of RCS that includes end-to-end encryption. Knowing how Apple operates, it might not feel the need to make such a move unless it sees a large volume of cross-platform texts leaving the Messages app for WhatsApp.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless