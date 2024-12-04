This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

The FBI and CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) are warning iOS and Android users not to text each other even if it is via Rich Communication Services. That's because the version of the RCS protocol supported by Apple does not include end-to-end encryption. Texts from one iOS user to another iOS user are fully encrypted as are texts from one Android user to another Android user. But mix it up and when an iOS user messages an Android user, the conversation can be viewed by hackers.









The problem is that the Chinese are hacking into U.S. networks with a campaign that is "ongoing and likely larger in scale than previously understood." The two agencies are telling Americans to use fully encrypted messaging calling it the best defense against hacking by a group out of China.The attackers are part of the organization known as Salt Typhoon which has a connection with China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Without end-to-end encryption protection on texts, content can be intercepted, which is why CISA's Jeff Greene and an unnamed FBI senior official suggests that Americans use encrypted apps for all forms of communication. Thus, the warning from the FBI and CISA suggesting that cross-platform texts from an iOS user to an Android user be completely avoided even though RCS is now supported by Apple





Instead, cross platform messaging can be accomplished with encryption through the use of certain apps such as WhatsApp. The latter offers full end-to-end encryption and will allow iOS users to message Android users and vice versa. You can find WhatsApp in the App Store for iOS users. Android users can find it in the Google Play Store . What is interesting is that while Apple recommends using end-to-end encryption to protect iOS users, it won't add the feature for cross-platform RCS messaging.





If you're an iPhone user who often chats with Android users, you might want to consider using WhatsApp for your cross-platform messaging until Apple starts supporting the version of RCS that includes end-to-end encryption. Knowing how Apple operates, it might not feel the need to make such a move unless it sees a large volume of cross-platform texts leaving the Messages app for WhatsApp.

