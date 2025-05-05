FBI, Cops warn iOS, Android users about the fastest growing text scam looking to rip you off

Android and iOS users are being warned by the FBI about dangerous text messages being sent by Chinese gangs . You are probably aware of some of these including texts that claim you owe for a toll that you forgot to pay, or alerting you that you need to pay for a package that was shipped to you but was never picked up. These scams look to cause more damage than just getting you to make a $7 payment. The goal is to get you to reveal some of your personal information when you make the payment by asking you to include login credentials related to your banking and other financial apps.





But these are old attacks. The latest and fastest growing digital scam according to police in Gretna, Louisiana (citing the FBI) is the "Oops, Wrong Number" scam. A text addressed to someone else (not you) pops up on your phone about a business meeting, a doctor's appointment, or just a friendly get-together at the local bookstore. The scammers are counting on the victim texting back "Sorry, wrong number," so that the attackers can continue with a friendly conversation.

Once the stranger ingratiates himself with you they want to begin a friendship or even a romantic relationship. According to the Gretna Police Department , "It’s all a ruse, designed to get you to relax your mistrust so you’ll be more susceptible to falling for their scam, such as a cryptocurrency investment or many others targeting victims." Even though the scammers are trying to make it appear that they accidentally initiated contact with you by mistake, the warning from the police says that they use "sophisticated technology" to try and rip you off.









This type of attack is called "social engineering" in which people are manipulated into performing certain actions or divulging personal information. The "wrong number" angle is key to making this attack work which is why these texts usually start with a name that isn't yours. The scammers are counting on you to take notice of this and reply to the text by saying that the text went to the wrong person. The conversation kicks off and the scammers have several ways to get you to tap on a link, or accidentally reveal your password or the login info for your financial apps.



Recommended Stories

The attackers want you to be drawn into a conversation with them because if you do get involved in some texting back and forth, you might accidentally divulge personal information. As a result, your best bet is to simply ignore and delete any text you receive that is addressed to someone that is not you.

