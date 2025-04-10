Another fake AT&T review serves as a reminder to double check your phone before leaving
A while back an AT&T customer came forward and claimed that an employee at an authorized retailer had used their phone to post a fake review under their name. Now it seems another customer has had the same experience at another store which begs the question: should you check for fake reviews before leaving an AT&T store?
A user is claiming that an AT&T employee in a store in Seattle posted a review from their mother-in-law’s phone saying that this particular representative was very helpful. The only reason that the customer was even alerted of this is because they received a notification when the store replied to their review.
Visiting the reviews page of this particular AT&T store shows many more similarly-written positive reviews. It is highly probable that this has been going on for a while but this was the first time someone spotted it.
Obviously this is a very dishonest practice, especially because the user said that their mother-in-law claims that this particular employee was actually quite rude. It is also simply unethical to post fake reviews about the service you have provided under the name of someone else without their consent.
AT&T is many users’ choice of network. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Other AT&T customers chimed in and said that this was actually a fairly common practice especially for authorized retailers that aren’t corporate stores. Some users said that this happened because a lot of the customers who still visit physical stores for technical help are older and less tech-savvy folk. As such it’s easier to take advantage of them without them catching on.
The entire thing should be taken with a grain of salt but this isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. Much like service addons I think it would be a very wise idea to check for any reviews posted using your phone if you go to a carrier’s store. It’s not the most harmful of practices but it is definitely very immoral.
If T-Mobile’s approach with the T-Life app catches on and other network companies follow suit then this would be one of many reasons that some customers might abandon physical stores.
